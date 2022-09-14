Hang Seng Index May Fall After US CPI Beat Raised Odds of a More Aggressive Fed

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rebound Unravels amid Failure to Hold Above 50-Day SMA
2022-09-13 21:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-13 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-02 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Sink as High Inflation Bolsters Case for Hawkish Fed
2022-09-13 20:30:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-13 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: US CPI Sparks Next Leg Lower - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-09-13 19:05:00
How Will US Inflation Data Impact the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-13 16:40:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-13 17:30:00
British Pound Forecast: Tight Job Market Keeps GBP Bid Ahead of U.S. CPI
2022-09-13 07:42:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-13 17:30:00
How Will US Inflation Data Impact the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-13 16:40:00
More View more
Hang Seng Index May Fall After US CPI Beat Raised Odds of a More Aggressive Fed

Hang Seng Index May Fall After US CPI Beat Raised Odds of a More Aggressive Fed

DailyFX, Research

Hang Seng Index, Hong Kong equities, US CPI, Fed, Technical Analysis – Market Alert

  • Hang Seng Index futures slump after US CPI data unexpectedly beat estimates
  • This raised bets of a more aggressive Federal Reserve at September’s meeting
  • Ahead, Hong Kong equities may be at risk for the Wednesday trading session
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by DailyFX
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Hang Seng Index futures fall after Unexpectedly strong US inflation data

Hang Seng Index futures slipped after stronger-than-expected US inflation data crossed the wires. The headline US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.3% y/y in August versus 8.1% expected, but down from 8.6% in July. Meanwhile, core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 6.3% y/y versus 6.1% expected, also rising from 5.9% in July.

The latter meant that the index remained around 40-year highs, suggesting underlying price pressures persisted even though gasoline prices have fallen sharply. The inflation data solidified bets that the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten monetary policy aggressively. Markets are now pricing in about a 66% chance of a 0.75 percentage point increase at its meeting next week with a 33% chance of a full percentage point hike.

Wednesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

The slide in US equities could weigh on Hong Kong equities, which have been grappling with Chinese ADR delisting woes and extended Covid-induced lockdowns in China. While Chinese authorities have signaled a renewed sense of urgency to shore up the ailing economy, the regional benchmarks have yet to see a meaningful rebound.

Beijing’s recent announcement of a slew of measures to boost investment, consumption and employment has yet to reverse the underperformance of Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets. Meanwhile, downward revisions to Chinese growth estimates continue amid sluggish domestic demand and record-high youth unemployment. In this regard, the key focus now is on a slew of Chinese data due on September 16th – house prices, retail sales, industrial production, fixed asset investment and unemployment.

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by DailyFX
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Hang Seng Futures Index Technical Analysis

The failure in June to break above crucial resistance at the April high of 22535 and the subsequent sequence of lower lows and lower highs confirms that the broader trend remains downward titled. There might be a growing chance of a retest of the May low of 24,685 in the coming days. A break below 24,685 could expose downside risks toward the March low of 23,425.

Hang Seng Futures Index Daily Chart

Hang Seng Futures Index Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Manish, use the comments section below.

The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by DailyFX
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Sink as High Inflation Bolsters Case for Hawkish Fed
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Sink as High Inflation Bolsters Case for Hawkish Fed
2022-09-13 20:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Routed as US CPI Data Comes in Hot
Nasdaq 100 Routed as US CPI Data Comes in Hot
2022-09-13 17:00:00
US Inflation at 8.3% in August, Fed Likely to Retain Hawkish Bias
US Inflation at 8.3% in August, Fed Likely to Retain Hawkish Bias
2022-09-13 12:40:00
DAX 40 Edges Higher Unfazed by Poor Economic Sentiment
DAX 40 Edges Higher Unfazed by Poor Economic Sentiment
2022-09-13 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Hong Kong HS50