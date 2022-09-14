 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: Fed to Out-Hawk ECB Leaving EUR Exposed
2022-09-14 08:00:00
EUR/USD Rebound Unravels amid Failure to Hold Above 50-Day SMA
2022-09-13 21:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-02 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Dodges US Dollar Strength Post US CPI Surprise. Will WTI Rally?
2022-09-14 05:00:00
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Sink as High Inflation Bolsters Case for Hawkish Fed
2022-09-13 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook – Struggling to Hold Support as Bond Yields Soar
2022-09-14 11:30:00
Gold Prices Eye US PPI Data. Is a Big Breakdown Afoot?
2022-09-14 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: BOE Expected to Remain Hawkish Despite UK Inflation Drop
2022-09-14 06:54:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-09-13 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Whipsaws as Japanese Officials Are Seen Stalking the Market
2022-09-14 08:52:00
Bank of Japan (BoJ) - Foreign Exchange Market Intervention
2022-09-14 06:00:00
More View more
Gold Price Outlook – Struggling to Hold Support as Bond Yields Soar

Gold Price Outlook – Struggling to Hold Support as Bond Yields Soar

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

  • Two-year US Treasury yields continue to soar.
  • Gold eyes support below $1,700/oz.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q3 Forecast
Get My Guide

Tuesday’s US inflation report showed that price pressures in America are not abating and that further rate hikes are needed. Yesterday’s report showed inflation rising on a month-on-month basis, surprising market participants who had priced-in and positioned for a move lower. Financial markets are now showing a 35% chance that there will be a 100 basis point rate hike at the September 21 meeting. These heightened expectations can be seen in the interest-rate sensitive Two-year US Treasury which is now trading with a 15-year high yield of 3.78%. Higher-for-longer Treasury yields will weigh on gold in the months ahead.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

The Fed will also be watching the US Treasury 2-10 year yield spread, a closely followed recession indicator. The spread, negative 33 basis points, is 10 basis points away from the multi-year low made on August 8 this year.

The weekly gold chart shows support at just under $1,700/oz. holding sellers at bay for now. A cluster of prior lows all the way down to $1,667/oz. will likely stem any sell-off although this will leave a gap back to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,618/oz vulnerable. Recent weekly highs at $1,736/oz. and $1,746/oz. should keep a lid on prices in the near term.

Gold Weekly Price Chart – September 14, 2022

Retail trader data show 87.77% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 7.18 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 6.78% lower than yesterday and 7.72% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.89% lower than yesterday and 22.82% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% 10% -5%
Weekly 8% -14% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-13 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rises on Lower Inflation bets Ahead of CPI
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rises on Lower Inflation bets Ahead of CPI
2022-09-13 12:00:00
Gold Price Gains on US Dollar Weakness Ahead of US CPI. Where to for XAU/USD?
Gold Price Gains on US Dollar Weakness Ahead of US CPI. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-09-13 02:00:00
Crude Oil Rebounds as Risk Sentiment Firms Up Ahead of US CPI, FOMC
Crude Oil Rebounds as Risk Sentiment Firms Up Ahead of US CPI, FOMC
2022-09-12 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed