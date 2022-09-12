 Skip to content
Euro Soars: Buoyed by Ukrainian Advance and the Mention of QT from the ECB
2022-09-12 08:11:00
Crude Oil Drops as Hawkish Fed and ECB Erode Growth Prospects. Where to for WTI?
2022-09-12 05:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-02 07:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-09-11 03:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Play Seesaw. Finish Higher
2022-09-08 21:00:00
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead: XAU/USD, XAG/USD Turning?
2022-09-09 19:00:00
Gold Price Set Up to Test Major Long-term Support Again
2022-09-09 14:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Failed Bullish Breakout Potential
2022-09-12 02:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-09-10 21:00:00
Crude Oil Drops as Hawkish Fed and ECB Erode Growth Prospects. Where to for WTI?
2022-09-12 05:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Failed Bullish Breakout Potential
2022-09-12 02:00:00
AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Dollar Buoyed on U.S. CPI Expectations, USD on Offer

AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Dollar Buoyed on U.S. CPI Expectations, USD on Offer

Warren Venketas, Analyst

AUD/USD ANALYSIS &TALKING POINTS

  • Markets turn to U.S. inflation projections for guidance.
  • Another print lower for Australian consumer confidence tomorrow?
  • 0.6900 could be under threat post-CPI.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

AUD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD/USD maintained its bullish momentum on Monday as global markets look to continue the USD selloff. The primary catalyst for this price move stems from tomorrow’s U.S. inflation release which is estimated reach 5-month lows (8.1%) on the headline read (see economic calendar below). Up to this point, there has been mostly hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials including Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week which leads me to believe any slight inflation beat could spark a resumption of USD upside. On the contrary, a marked slowdown in inflation may see markets price in a less-aggressive Fed in the coming months.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR – WEEK AHEAD

aud economic calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

From an Australian perspective, consumer confidence which has been on a consecutive month-month decline since November 2021 is due tomorrow, highlighting the tighter monetary policy conditions as well as demand-destruction due China’s economic woes and global recessionary fears.

In summary, the headwinds facing Australia and the AUD outweigh anything U.S. centric at this point leaving the Aussie vulnerable to further downside short-term but any potential change in risk sentiment including a turnaround in China could help bolster Aussie bets.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Commodities Trading

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

aud/usd daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The psychological 0.6900 resistance zone is in focus for bulls but will be dependent on tomorrow’s CPI for now and will coincide with a trendline break (black). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reflects this indecision with the index hovering around the 50 level.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Technical Analysis Chart Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Key resistance levels:

  • 100-day EMA (yellow)
  • 0.6900/50-day EMA (blue)

Key support levels:

  • 20-day EMA (purple)
  • 0.6824 (23.6% Fibonacci)
  • 0.6800

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BULLISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on AUD/USD, with 65% of traders currently holding long positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, due to recent changes in long and short positioning we favor a short-term upside bias.

AUD/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% 2% 4%
Weekly -12% 7% -7%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

