Euro Boosted as US Dollar Slips Post ECB and Fed Manoeuvring. Will EUR/USD Break Up?
2022-09-09 05:00:00
EUR/USD Rebound Takes Shape amid Failure to Test December 2002 Low
2022-09-08 22:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-02 07:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Play Seesaw. Finish Higher
2022-09-08 21:00:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-08 19:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-08 20:30:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-08 19:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-08 20:30:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Still Searching for Convincing Support
2022-09-08 09:29:00
BoJ and Prime Minister Discuss FX as ’Evening Star’ Appears on USD/JPY
2022-09-09 08:15:00
Euro Boosted as US Dollar Slips Post ECB and Fed Manoeuvring. Will EUR/USD Break Up?
2022-09-09 05:00:00
USD/CAD Breaking News: Loonie Retreats on Canadian Labor Data

USD/CAD Breaking News: Loonie Retreats on Canadian Labor Data

Warren Venketas, Analyst

USD/CAD Analysis

BIG MISS ON CANADIAN EMPLOYMENT HAS MARKETS FAVORING USD

After the Bank of Canada (BoC) hiked interest rates by 75bps on Wednesday, CAD bulls built up a head of steam prior to today’s labor release. Markets overexuberance in the dollar sell-off may have been propelled by profit-taking or simply the overbought nature of the greenback of recent where traders looked for any anti-dollar sentiment to pounce on. Today’s data (see economic calendar below) has put a halt to this market enthusiasm as unemployment hit levels last seen in February 2022 while employment remained in negative territory despite estimates looking for a positive headline read.

economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Going forward, we cannot ignore global recessionary fears, demand destruction which will impact oil negatively, a strong U.S. economy and a hawkish Federal Reserve which should keep USD/CAD bulls interested.

USD/CAD DAILY CHART

usd/cad daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Warren Venketas
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.3100

Key support levels:

  • 1.3027
  • 1.2895

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently prominently long on USD/CAD, with 54% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term downside bias.

USD/CAD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 12% -25% -8%
Weekly 24% -38% -15%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

