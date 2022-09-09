BoJ and Prime Minister Discuss FX as ’Evening Star’ Appears on USD/JPY

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Boosted as US Dollar Slips Post ECB and Fed Manoeuvring. Will EUR/USD Break Up?
2022-09-09 05:00:00
EUR/USD Rebound Takes Shape amid Failure to Test December 2002 Low
2022-09-08 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-02 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Play Seesaw. Finish Higher
2022-09-08 21:00:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-08 19:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-08 20:30:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-08 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-08 20:30:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Still Searching for Convincing Support
2022-09-08 09:29:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BoJ and Prime Minister Discuss FX as ’Evening Star’ Appears on USD/JPY
2022-09-09 08:15:00
Euro Boosted as US Dollar Slips Post ECB and Fed Manoeuvring. Will EUR/USD Break Up?
2022-09-09 05:00:00
More View more
BoJ and Prime Minister Discuss FX as ’Evening Star’ Appears on USD/JPY

BoJ and Prime Minister Discuss FX as ’Evening Star’ Appears on USD/JPY

Richard Snow, Analyst

USD/JPY News and Analysis

  • Jawboning continues as PM Kishida and the BoJ’s Kuroda discuss FX and economy
  • Evening star emerging for the USD/JPY pair, have we seen a top or does this present an opportunity for trend continuation at better levels?
  • Main Risk Events: US CPI, retail sales and Uni of Michigan consumer sentiment
Advertisement

Jawboning Continues

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) and finance ministry held talks on Friday with a focus on “domestic, overseas economic and market developments”. Concerns around the yen’s rapid moves have been voiced since the conflict in eastern Europe began earlier this year and thus far, no concrete solutions have been agreed upon.

Nevertheless, continued jawboning has kept markets on their toes as USD/JPY cruised past 120, 130 and now 140 with no real resistance. Markets continue to wait decisive action from the BoJ to halt yen declines but it would appear as if the situation is perceived as tolerable. The BoJ remains the last of the major central banks to maintain an accommodative monetary framework as the wave of aggressive rate hikes continue throughout the rest of the world. Global sovereign yields also continue to soar while the Bank remains committed to capping yields on its 10 year security at 0.25%, while the US sits around 3.3%.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

Statements after the meeting suggest that prime minister Kishida made no specific requests of Kuroda. The meeting was described as an occasional catch up to discuss broad economic and financial matters. Kuroda did however express concern over rapid moves in the FX space – which he describes as 2-3 yen moves in a day. The rapid moves are seen by the Bank as undesirable as they make it difficult for businesses to forecast and do business.

USD/JPY Technicals

USD/JPY reveals a sizeable drop on Friday, mainly due to a softer US dollar. The softer dollar is rather unusual given Jerome Powell continued the Fed’s hawkish tone yesterday. Dollar pairs across the board are experiencing what looks to be a short-term reprieve from the otherwise unrelenting dollar.

The drop appears to reveal the emergence of an evening star formation – a bearish reversal pattern, raising questions if we have just witnessed a peak in USD/JPY. Widening interest rate differentials would suggest that is not the case and so this could also merely be an opportunity to engage in ‘dip buying’ for those looking for a bullish continuation.

Support remains at 139.91 (1998 level) and resistance at the recent high, just beneath 145 flat.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The chart below highlights the divergence between the US and Japan when it comes to yields. Higher yields tend to support currency valuations and the continued divergence only adds to higher USD/JPY valuations as long as the Fed maintains its hawkish tone.

Interest Rate Differential: US 10-Year Treasury Bond vs Japanese Government 10 Year Bond (yields)

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

Main Risk Events on the Horizon

On Tuesday we see inflation data out of the United states however, even if we continue to see softer data prints, recent hawkish sentiment by the Fed suggests that more is needed to bring inflation down. We then see consumer related data via US retail sales and Friday's Michigan consumer sentiment preliminary data for September. Recent consumer sentiment data has revealed a positive turn around in these state of the US consumer as prior prints tracked higher - above the 50 mark - reflecting the effect of lower gasoline prices on consumers’ economic expectations.

Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dollar Strength Adding to Economic Pain, Bolstering Intervention Risk for USDJPY and USDCN
Dollar Strength Adding to Economic Pain, Bolstering Intervention Risk for USDJPY and USDCN
2022-09-09 03:30:00
Chinese Yuan Weakens as Inflationary Metrics Soften, Will USD/CNH Resume Higher?
Chinese Yuan Weakens as Inflationary Metrics Soften, Will USD/CNH Resume Higher?
2022-09-09 02:00:00
EUR/USD Rebound Takes Shape amid Failure to Test December 2002 Low
EUR/USD Rebound Takes Shape amid Failure to Test December 2002 Low
2022-09-08 22:00:00
ECB Delivers Unprecedented 75bps Hike to Dampen Record Inflation, EURUSD Fades
ECB Delivers Unprecedented 75bps Hike to Dampen Record Inflation, EURUSD Fades
2022-09-08 12:39:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish