August ISM Services Activity Data Beats Forecasts in Sign of Economic Resilience

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-05 13:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Below 99c and EUR/GBP Awaits New UK PM
2022-09-05 10:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: OPEC+ Output Cut Signals Price Floor Intentions, Brent Unchanged for Now
2022-09-06 07:26:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-05 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2022-09-06 09:00:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-05 18:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-05 18:00:00
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-09-05 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Forecast: GBP Buoyed by New Prime Minister Optimism
2022-09-06 11:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-05 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2022-09-06 14:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rallies to Fresh Highs as Yields Surge
2022-09-06 09:42:00
More View more
August ISM Services Activity Data Beats Forecasts in Sign of Economic Resilience

August ISM Services Activity Data Beats Forecasts in Sign of Economic Resilience

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

ISM SERVICES KEY POINTS:

  • August ISM services inches up to 56.9 from 56.7 in July, beating expectations calling for a decline to 55.1
  • Better-than-forecast data suggests the economy remains resilient
  • The recovery in the services sector is bolstered by a rebound in production, new orders and the employment component of the survey

Most Read: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast for Week Ahead - Path Higher Difficult but Possible

A gauge of U.S. business services activity unexpectedly rebounded last month, albeit at a modest pace, defying the doom-and-gloom narrative from certain corners of Wall Street, and easing fears that the country is headed for a painful recession, undermined in part by rising interest rates aimed at curbing runaway inflation.

According to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), August non-manufacturing PMI rose to 56.9 from 56.7 in July, expanding for the 27th consecutive month and topping expectations calling for a decline to 55.1, a sign that the economy remains extraordinarily resilient. For context, any figure above 50 indicates growth, while readings below that level denote a contraction in output.

RESULTS AT A GLANCE

ISM results

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Looking under the hood, the services sector, where most Americans work and the most important for GDP calculations, was bolstered by a small recovery in the production, new orders and employment components of the survey, indicating that the demand environment is positive despite tightening financial conditions. All this suggests that the Fed may still be able to achieve the elusive soft-landing.

Elsewhere, the prices paid index continued to moderate compared to previous months' readings, coming in at 71.5 versus 72.3 at the start of the current quarter. Easing cost burdens for U.S. businesses may translate into lower CPI figures later in the year, but more significant improvements are likely required to blunt the impact of sky-high inflation across industries in a more meaningful way.

ISM SERVICES DATA

ISM Services results

Source: Institute for Supply Management

The ISM service sector survey follows the group's report last week on manufacturing PMI, which showed resilient economic expansion and a sharp moderation in the growth of prices paid, two encouraging developments for policymakers, who are trying to reduce inflation while preventing a hard-landing with deleterious effects for most Americans.

Taken together, recent data may help allay concerns about a major downturn. However, with the economy holding up well and inflation is well above the central bank's 2% target, the Fed is likely to press ahead with its plans to raise interest rates steadily in the coming months, delaying a monetary policy pivot for the foreseeable future. While constructive for the U.S. dollar, this scenario is likely to spark volatility from time to time, preventing stocks from staging a sustainable and durable recovery.

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 40 Trades Higher as Wall Street Returns, Recession Risks Remain
DAX 40 Trades Higher as Wall Street Returns, Recession Risks Remain
2022-09-06 12:53:00
Pound Forecast: GBP Buoyed by New Prime Minister Optimism
Pound Forecast: GBP Buoyed by New Prime Minister Optimism
2022-09-06 11:45:00
Gold Price Outlook – Support Looks Brittle as Rates Remain Elevated
Gold Price Outlook – Support Looks Brittle as Rates Remain Elevated
2022-09-06 10:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rallies to Fresh Highs as Yields Surge
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rallies to Fresh Highs as Yields Surge
2022-09-06 09:42:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed