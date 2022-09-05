 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Below 99c and EUR/GBP Awaits New UK PM
2022-09-05 10:40:00
S&P 500, VIX, Dollar - Seasonal Transition and Rate Decisions In the Week Ahead
2022-09-05 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-09-05 03:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Crude Oil Price Forecast: Volatility to Remain
2022-09-04 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, ECB, BOC, RBA
2022-09-04 16:00:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-03 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold, ECB, BOC, RBA
2022-09-04 16:00:00
Gold Prices Set to Move Higher in the Week Ahead After NFP Data Cools FOMC Bets
2022-09-03 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Liz Truss Announced as Next UK Prime Minister, GBP Unchanged
2022-09-05 11:46:00
Pound Weekly Forecast: Cable Eyes Pandemic Low, EURGBP at Resistance
2022-09-03 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Prepare for More Gains?
2022-09-04 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Rallies to a New 24-Year High
2022-09-02 08:29:00
More View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Below 99c and EUR/GBP Awaits New UK PM

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Below 99c and EUR/GBP Awaits New UK PM

Richard Snow, Analyst

Euro, EUR/USD, EUR/GBP & Gas News and Analysis

  • Germany announces third relief package to ease energy costs and Q3 off to a rough start after July’s balance of trade data drops
  • Russia turns off gas taps in tit-for-tat response to G7 oil price cap
  • EUR/USD trades below 99c while EUR/GBP at possible inflection ahead of the announcement of the UK’s new Prime Minister
Advertisement

Germany’s Third Relief Package & Trade Data Starts Q3 on the Backfoot

The German government announced its third relief package in an attempt to soften the blow of increasing energy costs. The list includes once off fiscal support for pensioners and students, extending housing allowances to 2 million recipients, cutting social security contributions and reducing VAT at restaurants and bars among other measures. Critics of the package argue that the 65 billion package represents only 2% of GDP, compared to the fiscal support during the pandemic which equated roughly to 15% of GDP. Other concerns include the absence of price caps on electricity and gas consumption and wider support for businesses.

Unfortunately for the euro, the bad news continues. The Eurozone’s major industrial economy revealed that Q3 has gotten off to a challenging start, as Germany’s trade surplus for the month of July dropped to €5.4 billion from a previously revised €6.2 billion in June. Somewhat predictably, imports and exports involving Russia dropped more than 17% and 15% month-on-month. Trade has typically been a growth driver in Germany - a situation that no longer appears to be the case.

German Trade Balance (up to July 2020) Continues Downward Trajectory to Start Q3

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Below 99c and EUR/GBP Awaits New UK PM

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Oil Price Cap and Indefinite Delay to Nord Stream Resumption

There have been plenty developments since Friday as the G7 nations confirmed a price cap on Russian oil, which looks to have resulted in a tit-for-tat response from Russia. Not long after the price cap was announced, Gazprom identified an oil leak as the reason why flows would not resume. Siemens Energy issued a statement that the oil leak was not a technical reason for stopping operations but flows continue to be placed on hold until the issue is fixed. European gas prices gapped higher, as expected, with the October futures contract up around 25%.

EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Both at Decision Points but for Different Reasons

EUR/USD

EUR/USD broke below the 99 cents mark this morning as the US dollar continues to surge past 110. Although, as we approach midday in London, the pair has pulled back somewhat and trades above 0.9900. EUR/USD continues to be suppressed even markets anticipate 70 basis points worth of hiking on Thursday, suggesting a preference for 75bps instead of 50 bps.

From a technical point of view, a break below 0.9900 with momentum would be concerning for EU policymakers as there is little to get in the way of a continued decline towards 0.9700. The pair is likely to react to further Fed hawkishness and worsening electricity and gas pressures across Europe. In addition, the risk of a flare up in periphery bonds hangs on the balance however the ECB is confident they have enough fire power to deal with restrictions to the transmission of monetary policy via existing programs and the newly introduced Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI). Nevertheless, bond market volatility is likely to rise.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Below 99c and EUR/GBP Awaits New UK PM

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

EUR/GBP

EUR/GBP throws up an interesting proposition this week as the UK will announce the new leader of the governing Conservative Party who will ultimately take over as Prime Minister from Boris Johnson. Liz Truss is odds on favorite to be announced and according to a BBC interview over the weekend, promises to reveal a support package within a week – something that could provide the pound with a much-needed boost.

Technically, a cluster of upper wicks around the zone of resistance of 0.8660-0.8680 hints at a potential pullback. Support appears at 0.8595 before the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement (0.8523) comes into focus. A bullish continuation remains possible if the pair breaches 0.8680.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Below 99c and EUR/GBP Awaits New UK PM

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The weekly EUR/GBP chart helps define the major zone of resistance and subsequent support.

EUR/GBP Weekly Chart

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Below 99c and EUR/GBP Awaits New UK PM

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Liz Truss Announced as Next UK Prime Minister, GBP Unchanged
Liz Truss Announced as Next UK Prime Minister, GBP Unchanged
2022-09-05 11:46:00
US Dollar (DXY) Rally – The Cleanest Shirt in the Dirty Laundry Basket
US Dollar (DXY) Rally – The Cleanest Shirt in the Dirty Laundry Basket
2022-09-05 09:07:00
AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Dollar Fades as Headwinds Intensify Ahead of RBA Rate Decision
AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Dollar Fades as Headwinds Intensify Ahead of RBA Rate Decision
2022-09-05 07:29:00
How To Use Twitter For Traders
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-09-05 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
EUR/GBP
Mixed