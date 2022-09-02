 Skip to content
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Nord Stream Gas Flows Set to Resume, Beleaguered ECB Turns Hawkish
2022-09-02 09:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-01 19:45:00
News
WTI Crude Oil Update: G7 Meet to Discuss Russian Oil Price Cap, WTI Rises
2022-09-02 08:10:00
Oil Price Technical Forecast: Crude Plunge Threatens Major Break
2022-09-01 14:30:00
News
S&P 500 Holds the Bounce as Headwinds Grow Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls Today
2022-09-02 05:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Bounce from Lows Ahead of NFP
2022-09-01 20:30:00
News
Gold Prices Take a Beating, but More Damage Might Come from the US Jobs Report
2022-09-02 03:30:00
Gold Price Weakness Pushes RSI Towards Oversold Territory
2022-09-01 21:30:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-01 19:45:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Plunge Eyes 1.15
2022-08-31 16:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Rallies to a New 24-Year High
2022-09-02 08:29:00
Japanese Yen Stumbles Against US Dollar as Japan Faces Higher Steel Prices
2022-09-01 23:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Nord Stream Gas Flows Set to Resume, Beleaguered ECB Turns Hawkish

Warren Venketas, Analyst

EUR/USD ANALYSIS

  • Nord Stream pipeline expected back online on Saturday – 20% volume.
  • PPI shows rising EZ inflation problem opening up 75bps for ECB.
  • Bearish extension signals on daily EUR/USD.
EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The euro found some support this Friday after it was announced the Nord Stream 1 pipeline which was shut down for “maintenance” purposes will restart operations into Europe – albeit at 20% capacity. The morning kicked off with German balance of trade data which showed signs of fatigue as high energy costs plague the region.

PPI data for the eurozone helped prop up euro bids (increasing hawkish pressure) but the spotlight for today rests firmly with the U.S. via the Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) release later this afternoon. Estimates sit at 300k but even a slight miss around 200k should keep the U.S. dollar steady as a 75bps rate hike from the Fed looks likely.

EUR/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

eurusd economic calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

ECB RATE PROBABILITIES

Money markets are pointing a 70bps interest rate hike next week which is significantly higher than prior market pricing. We have seen several European Central Bank (ECB) officials favor front loading which has led to the current aggressive outlook which likely stemmed from the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. Inflation is now the primary focus for central banks and the ECB has finally opened its eyes after falling behind the curve for some time. It is a difficult time for the ECB as the winter months approach and calls for a recession are highly probable. The ECB are obviously aware of this but need to take necessary steps to quell inflation while pushing the region into recessionary territory (although not too far).

ECB interest rate probabilities

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

eurusd daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Technically, the EUR/USD daily chart above has some interesting indications. The first area of attention comes from yesterdays confirmation close below the bear flag chart pattern (blue) which traditionally points to a bearish continuation exposing the 0.9854 December 2002 swing low. In support of a further downside move, I have highlighted a possible inside bar candlestick pattern (yellow) with technical analysis theory suggesting bearish continuation should the candle close in this fashion.

Resistance levels:

Support levels:

  • 0.9854 (December 2002 swing low)
  • 0.9685 (October 2002 swing low)

INDECISION SHOWN BY IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on EUR/USD, with 69% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, recent changes in long and short positions have resulted in a mixed bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

