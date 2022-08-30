 Skip to content
News
Euro Breaking News: EZ Consumer Confidence Meets Expectations, EUR Bid
2022-08-30 09:35:00
S&P 500 Extends Slide Into a New Week But Conviction Looks for Fundamentals to Override Liquidity
2022-08-30 03:30:00
News
US Dollar Resting Near Historical Highs as Markets Digest Fed Stance. New Peak for DXY?
2022-08-30 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Lifted by Supply Constraints in Several Key Markets. Where to for WTI?
2022-08-30 02:00:00
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Trim Earlier Losses
2022-08-29 20:30:00
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Stocks Technical Outlook
2022-08-29 16:00:00
News
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Push Back Above 50-Day SMA
2022-08-29 21:30:00
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Stocks Technical Outlook
2022-08-29 16:00:00
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Still Looks Likely to Re-Test Lows
2022-08-30 08:02:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Hit by UK Recession Risks and Fed Hawkishness
2022-08-29 17:30:00
News
Japanese Yen Under Pressure as USD/JPY Climbs After Jackson Hole, Will Nikkei 225 Slump?
2022-08-29 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Slips Against US Dollar as Powell Confirms Hikes. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-08-29 02:00:00
Euro Breaking News: EZ Consumer Confidence Meets Expectations, EUR Bid

Warren Venketas, Analyst

EUR/USDTALKING POINTS

  • EZ Consumer Confidence (AUG) – ACT: -24.9; EST: -24.9
  • Energy prices a concern going forward.
  • ECB walks tight rope as winter approaches.
EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Eurozone consumer confidence for August printed in line with forecasts (see economic calendar below) coming off July lows. While there is some optimism around the slight improvement, economic and industrial sentiment missed estimates showing underlying concerns by other stakeholders including manufacturers, retailers and service providers.

EUR/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

EZ consumer confidence

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

The unease stems from soaring energy prices and with the European region heading into the winter months, pressure on the consumer and industry will take its toll should elevated energy prices endure. Looking at German wholesale electricity prices we can clearly see the trend higher which is likely to continue through to the end of 2022. Germany is often used as a barometer for the eurozone with the economy being the largest from the constituent nations.

GERMAN WHOLESALE ELECTRICTY PRICES

germany wholesale electricity prices

Source: Refinitiv

Declining sentiment in the EU will add unwanted pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) in their pursuit to quell inflation particularly after the hawkish speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. The increasing divergence between central banks (Fed and ECB) has bolstered the USD and will add to inflationary pressure via a weaker euro. Money markets are currently pricing in a 62bps interest rate hike for the September 8th meeting but with tough ties ahead I foresee the ECB sticking with 50bps due to the current watery fundamental environment. Just before the consumer confidence release, the ECB’s Lane delivered some aggressive statements including the need to continue raising rates which helped prop up the euro. Another ECB official (Robert Holzman) a known hawk may well add to this narrative later today during his speech leading to further upside.

ECB INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

ECB interest rate probabilities

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

EURUSD daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Resistance levels:

Support levels:

  • 1.0000

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BULLISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on EUR/USD, with 66% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, due to recent changes in long and short positioning we settle on a short-term upside bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

