 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: German Inflation Places Pressure on the ECB
2022-08-30 12:40:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Short and Long-term Outlook Bearish
2022-08-30 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Resting Near Historical Highs as Markets Digest Fed Stance. New Peak for DXY?
2022-08-30 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Lifted by Supply Constraints in Several Key Markets. Where to for WTI?
2022-08-30 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Bounce Seen as Failing Quickly
2022-08-30 13:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Trim Earlier Losses
2022-08-29 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Push Back Above 50-Day SMA
2022-08-29 21:30:00
Strategy Webinar: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Stocks Technical Outlook
2022-08-29 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Still Looks Likely to Re-Test Lows
2022-08-30 08:02:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Hit by UK Recession Risks and Fed Hawkishness
2022-08-29 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Threatens to Print New 24 Year High
2022-08-30 11:30:00
Bank of Japan (BoJ) - Foreign Exchange Market Intervention
2022-08-30 10:00:00
More View more
EUR/USD Outlook: German Inflation Places Pressure on the ECB

EUR/USD Outlook: German Inflation Places Pressure on the ECB

Justin McQueen, Strategist

EUR/USD Analysis and Talking Points

  • German Inflation Rises Above Expectations at 7.9% vs 7.5%
  • EUR/USD Bias Remains a Fade on Rallies

German Inflation Rises Above Expectations

German inflation rose to 7.9% in August, up from 7.6%, above expectations of 7.8%. Subsequently reaffirming the case of further ECB tightening, which at present could see the central bank move towards a 75bps hike at its upcoming meeting, according to the more hawkish ECB members. As it stands, money markets are pricing in 62bps of tightening, however, while the ECB may deliver larger than usual rate hike, the bias remains lower for the Euro given the ongoing energy crisis.

DailyFX Calendar

EUR/USD Outlook: German Inflation Places Pressure on the ECB

Source: DailyFX

A marginal bounce back in the Euro with the single currency once again reclaiming parity. While the bullish RSI divergence indicated that the bearish momentum has slowed, the bias remains the Euro being a fade on rallies. As such, near-term resistance at 1.0090-1.0110 will be closed.

EUR/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

EUR/USD Outlook: German Inflation Places Pressure on the ECB

Source: Refinitiv

FINAL WORD: Month-End Rebalancing

Reminder, today is month-end and thus FX rebalancing may lead to noisy price action as we head towards the 4pm London fix. At present, investment bank models signal net Euro buying, although, as mentioned above, the outlook remains bleak for the Euro given the worsening energy backdrop. As such, any price insensitive spikes in the Euro should be faded.

EXPLAINER OF FX MONTH END REBALANCING

London WMR Fix (1600 London Time): The WMR Fix is one of the most widely used benchmarks for FX trading, taking place every day within a 5-minute window around 1600 London time. The fix provides a standard set of currency benchmark rates so that equity and bond investors can compare portfolio valuations and performance with each other.

The WMR fix tends to coincide with a sharp rise in trading volume, prompting a sizeable increase in liquidity. Occasionally, this allows for large real money flows to take place without causing too many distortions. However, flows can also be dominant in one direction (strong buying or strong selling) leading to outsized moves in a very short period of time.

The largest bout of volatility stems from the month-end fix, taking place on the last business day, where market extreme moves can often occur in the lead up during 15:00-16:00 London Time. These FX flows are derived from mostly equity rebalancing.

As such, if a UK portfolio manager holds US Dollar-denominated assets and seeks to hedge FX risk, then a monthly rise in the value of those assets will lead to more dollar hedging (selling the dollar). For example, if equities are FX hedged and US stocks (S&P 500) have risen on the month, while the FTSE 100 (UK stock market) has traded flat, then UK based investors would sell US Dollars against the Pound to add to their hedge, leading to an appreciation in GBP/USD. The greater the outperformance of US equity market over the UK would be associated with greater selling of the USD against GBP, prompting GBP to rise even higher. Although, extreme moves can often partially revert in the day following the month-end fix. That said, the occurrence of such event in a market as liquid as FX, suggests that the London fix (month-end fix in particular) is important for FX traders to watch for.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Threatens to Print New 24 Year High
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Threatens to Print New 24 Year High
2022-08-30 11:30:00
DAX and FTSE Rally as Fed Inspired Slump Subsides, China Stimulus Pledge Boost Sentiment
DAX and FTSE Rally as Fed Inspired Slump Subsides, China Stimulus Pledge Boost Sentiment
2022-08-30 10:35:00
Bank of Japan (BoJ) - Foreign Exchange Market Intervention
Bank of Japan (BoJ) - Foreign Exchange Market Intervention
2022-08-30 10:00:00
Euro Breaking News: EZ Consumer Confidence Meets Expectations, EUR Bid
Euro Breaking News: EZ Consumer Confidence Meets Expectations, EUR Bid
2022-08-30 09:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish