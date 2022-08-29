S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 in Retreat as Jerome Powell Drives Risk Lower

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Where is the Euro Headed as the Jackson Hole Dust Settles?
2022-08-29 11:45:00
Dax 40 Dives as Equity Rout Widens After Fed Chair Powell Returned to Hawkish Script
2022-08-29 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Edges Higher, Buoyed by Potential OPEC Supply Cuts
2022-08-29 09:34:00
Dax 40 Dives as Equity Rout Widens After Fed Chair Powell Returned to Hawkish Script
2022-08-29 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Cratered on Powell Comments - APAC and EU Stocks Likely to Follow
2022-08-28 12:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-08-27 08:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Real Yields Weigh on XAU/USD
2022-08-29 11:02:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Real Rates Problematic Again
2022-08-28 20:50:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: Goldman Sachs UK Outlook Hurts GBP on Summer Bank Holiday
2022-08-29 08:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-28 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slips Against US Dollar as Powell Confirms Hikes. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-08-29 02:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-28 09:00:00
More View more
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 in Retreat as Jerome Powell Drives Risk Lower

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 in Retreat as Jerome Powell Drives Risk Lower

Brendan Fagan,

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 - Talking Points

  • S&P 500 trades down to 50 SMA overnight before bouncing
  • Nasdaq 100 futures gap lower as rising wedge takes shape
  • Markets continue to price in hawkish Fed following Powell’s speech

US equity markets look poised to kick off the trading week deep in negative territory, as futures markets pushed lower during the overnight session. Weakness continues to be driven by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on Friday, where he reaffirmed his commitment to returning inflation to target even if there is pain for US households and businesses. The Friday speech saw a nosedive in risk assets, with the S&P 500 falling more than 150 points while the Nasdaq 100 tumbled nearly 600 points. Markets have been reminded that the Fed will remain aggressive in its battle against inflation, as some complacency had creeped in following the recent CPI and PCE prints. Hopeful bets of a potential “pivot” in 2023 have been slashed following Chair Powell’s remarks.

With US Treasury yields rising across the curve, equity valuations were put under severe pressure during Friday’s session. The economically-sensitive “blue-chip” Dow Jones fell more than 3%, the benchmark’s worst session since May. The S&P 500 fell 3.4% on Friday, as failed to break above 4200 in the runup to Chair Powell’s remarks. Friday was a bloodbath for a US equity market that had been holding up quite well in the face of mounting headwinds. The market had broadly shrugged off poor economic data and growing concerns about global growth, and was roughly trading flat in August following a robust July rally.

With selling having continued in the futures market following the closing bell Friday, S&P 500 futures closed right at support around 4042 before gapping lower on the Sunday futures open. Selling has eased somewhat, but price remains penned in by prior support at 4042. With this level now acting as resistance, price may look lower after retracing much of the Sunday gap. Support may be found around the 4000 zone, as the combination psychological support and the 50-day moving average at 4005 may prop price up and prevent a serious flush lower.

S&P 500 Futures (ES) 1 Hour Chart

S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq 100 in Retreat as Jerome Powell Drives Risk Lower

Chart created with TradingView

Unlike S&P 500 futures, Nasdaq 100 futures were unable to close the Sunday gap during overnight trading. Price action into the open sees NQ down roughly 1% ahead of the opening bell, as price remains coiled in a tight range. NQ appears to be forming a rising wedge pattern, which may hint at lower prices ahead. Any momentum to the upside may also stall at the 50-day moving average, which sits overhead at 12508. If a downside break does materialize, price may find support around the 12300 region. With technical resistance overhead and rising Treasury yields weighing on the valuations of these high-multiple stocks, the outlook remains extremely cloudy for NQ.

Nasdaq 100 Futures (NQ) 1 Hour Chart

S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq 100 in Retreat as Jerome Powell Drives Risk Lower

Chart created with TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX Remains Under Pressure as Europe’s ‘Fear Index’ Hits Six-Week High
DAX Remains Under Pressure as Europe’s ‘Fear Index’ Hits Six-Week High
2022-08-29 13:30:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Where is the Euro Headed as the Jackson Hole Dust Settles?
EUR/USD Forecast: Where is the Euro Headed as the Jackson Hole Dust Settles?
2022-08-29 11:45:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Real Yields Weigh on XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Real Yields Weigh on XAU/USD
2022-08-29 11:02:00
WTI Crude Oil Edges Higher, Buoyed by Potential OPEC Supply Cuts
WTI Crude Oil Edges Higher, Buoyed by Potential OPEC Supply Cuts
2022-08-29 09:34:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
US 500
Bearish