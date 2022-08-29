 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Where is the Euro Headed as the Jackson Hole Dust Settles?
2022-08-29 11:45:00
Dax 40 Dives as Equity Rout Widens After Fed Chair Powell Returned to Hawkish Script
2022-08-29 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Edges Higher, Buoyed by Potential OPEC Supply Cuts
2022-08-29 09:34:00
Dax 40 Dives as Equity Rout Widens After Fed Chair Powell Returned to Hawkish Script
2022-08-29 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Index: DJI Dragged Down by Stronger USD and Rising Yields
2022-08-29 15:00:00
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Cratered on Powell Comments - APAC and EU Stocks Likely to Follow
2022-08-28 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Real Yields Weigh on XAU/USD
2022-08-29 11:02:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Real Rates Problematic Again
2022-08-28 20:50:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: Goldman Sachs UK Outlook Hurts GBP on Summer Bank Holiday
2022-08-29 08:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-28 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slips Against US Dollar as Powell Confirms Hikes. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-08-29 02:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-28 09:00:00
More View more
Dow Jones Index: DJI Dragged Down by Stronger USD and Rising Yields

Dow Jones Index: DJI Dragged Down by Stronger USD and Rising Yields

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Dow Jones Index (DJI) Talking points:

  • Wall Street extends losses as US Dollar strength dominates markets
  • Dow Jones futures dragged down by rate expectations
  • DJI futures cling to 32,000 psychological level as participants continue to price in fundamentals

Dow Jones Index (DJI) Futures Weighed Down by Stronger Dollar

Dow futures gapped lower on the open as the sell-off in global equities gained traction. With US Dollar strength returning with vengeance, major stock indices relinquished August’s gains, pushing Wall Street futures back towards the key psychological level of 32,000.

The shift in sentiment comes after Fed Chair Jerome Powell confirmed the central bank’s intention to continue to raise rates aggressively until the target inflation rate of 2% is within range. After addressing key policymakers at last week’s annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, the probability of a third consecutive 75 basis point rate hike in September rose, driving US yields higher.

Monitor central bank announcements via the central bank calendar

Dow Jones Index (DJI) Technical Analysis

At the time of writing, Dow price action has been muted by the 50-day MA (moving average) which coincides with the 32,000-psych level mentioned above. If bears manage to drive prices lower, the 31,867 handle which capped the July move may come back into play.

Dow Jones Index (DJI) Daily Chart

Dow Jones Index: DJI Dragged Down by Stronger USD and Rising Yields

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Meanwhile. Fibonacci levels from historical moves will likely continue to provide additional layers of support and resistance for Wall Street’s next move.

Visit DailyFX Education to Learn More About the Benefits of Multiple-Time Frame Analysis

After falling below 32,408 (the 23.6% Fibonacci of the 2020 – 2022 move), the four-hour chart below highlights the tight range that has developed after a brief retest of 31,976 earlier today. With the RSI currently trading in oversold territory, selling pressure could allow bears to continue to drive price action lower.

Dow Jones FuturesFour-Hour Chart

Dow Jones Index: DJI Dragged Down by Stronger USD and Rising Yields

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Dow Jones Index Biggest Movers

Dow Jones Index: DJI Dragged Down by Stronger USD and Rising Yields

Source: Refinitiv

Dow Jones (DJI) Key Levels

Support

Resistance

S1: 31,867

R1: 32,387 (38.2% Fib of 2022 move)

S2: 31,700 (psych level)

R2: 32,408

S3: 31,337 (23.6% Fib of 2022 move)

R3: 32,800

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 in Retreat as Jerome Powell Drives Risk Lower
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 in Retreat as Jerome Powell Drives Risk Lower
2022-08-29 13:30:00
DAX Remains Under Pressure as Europe’s ‘Fear Index’ Hits Six-Week High
DAX Remains Under Pressure as Europe’s ‘Fear Index’ Hits Six-Week High
2022-08-29 13:30:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Where is the Euro Headed as the Jackson Hole Dust Settles?
EUR/USD Forecast: Where is the Euro Headed as the Jackson Hole Dust Settles?
2022-08-29 11:45:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Real Yields Weigh on XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Real Yields Weigh on XAU/USD
2022-08-29 11:02:00
Advertisement