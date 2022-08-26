 Skip to content
News
US Dollar Whipsaws Around Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech
2022-08-26 14:52:00
EUR/USD Latest: ECB Minutes Fail to Lift EUR, Hawkish Fed Ahead of Policy Event
2022-08-26 11:30:00
News
S&P 500 Poised Ahead of Jackson Hole Where Markets Await a Potential Powell Pivot
2022-08-26 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Unconvinced by S&P 500 Rally Ahead of Jackson Hole, PCE Data
2022-08-26 03:30:00
News
S&P 500 Poised Ahead of Jackson Hole Where Markets Await a Potential Powell Pivot
2022-08-26 05:00:00
Dollar and Dow Nervous Anxiety Before Powell and Key Inflation Reading
2022-08-26 02:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Pinned Near Trendline Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-08-25 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: US GDP Data in Focus as XAU Traders Eye Powell
2022-08-25 03:00:00
News
US Dollar Whipsaws Around Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech
2022-08-26 14:52:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Agenda Dominated by the U.S.
2022-08-26 07:30:00
News
US Dollar Whipsaws Around Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech
2022-08-26 14:52:00
S&P 500 Poised Ahead of Jackson Hole Where Markets Await a Potential Powell Pivot
2022-08-26 05:00:00
US Dollar Whipsaws Around Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
US Dollar Outlook:

  • The Fed’s main rate is currently 2.50%, holding at the upper bound of the so-called neutral rate of monetary policy. Fed Chair Powell’s comments suggest that the Fed’s main rate will move above 2.50% and stay there for some time.
  • US Treasury yields are pressing higher, however, which may be the most important development coming out of Jackson Hole. If US Treasury yields retain their gains, they could help the US Dollar regain momentum and take some steam out of US equity markets.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, the major USD-pairs collectively have a mixed bias.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium introduced a bout of volatility across financial market.

He noted that “while the lower inflation readings for July are welcome, a single month's improvement falls far short of what we will need to see before the FOMC confident that inflation is moving down.

Fed Chair Powell also commented that the “latest economic data have been mixed, and in my view,the US economy continues to show strong underlying momentum.

He concluded that while the “decision at the September meeting will depend on the totality of the incoming data and the evolving outlook,” he also noted “with inflation running far above 2 percent and the labor market extremely tight, estimates of longer-run neutral are not a place to stop or pause.

The Fed’s main rate is currently 2.50%, holding at the upper bound of the so-called neutral rate of monetary policy. Fed Chair Powell’s comments suggest that the Fed’s main rate will move above 2.50% and stay there for some time.

Expectations for Fed rate cuts in 2023 have moved back rapidly in recent weeks: after the July FOMC meeting, markets were discounting the first rate cuts in 1Q’23; following today’s speech at Jackson Hole, the first rate cuts are priced-in for 4Q’23.

See the DailyFX Economic Calendar for Friday, August 26, 2022.

DXY INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: 5-MINUTE PRICE CHART (August 25-26, 2022) (CHART 1)

The net-impact of the speech on financial markets is still being processed. The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has traded both higher and lower, as have gold prices and US equity market futures.

US Treasury yields are pressing higher, however, which may be the most important development coming out of Jackson Hole. If US Treasury yields retain their gains, they could help the US Dollar regain momentum and take some steam out of US equity markets.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

