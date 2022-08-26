 Skip to content
US Inflation Falls, US Dollar Dips Ahead of Fed Chair Powell's Speech

US Inflation Falls, US Dollar Dips Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Speech

Nick Cawley, Strategist

US Dollar Price and Chart Analysis

  • US inflation data comes in slightly cooler than expected.
  • All eyes are now on Fed chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium.

The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure, the Core PCE Price Index, missed expectations across the board according to data just released and fell below last month’s levels.

US Inflation Falls, US Dollar Dips Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Speech

This fall follows official data earlier this month that showed US headline inflation falling in July from 9.1% to 8.5%, mainly due to a slowdown in energy costs, while core inflation remained steady at 5.9%, beating market expectations of 6.1%.

US Inflation Falls, US Dollar Dips Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Speech

For all market moving data releases and economic events see the real-time DailyFX Calendar.

Today’s data may add to the growing feeling that inflation in the US, while still extremely high, has topped and that the recent series of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve is having an impact on price pressures. While the Fed is highly unlikely to pivot towards a more dovish monetary policy, the central bank has said that the future path of rate hikes is data dependent and today’s fall will have been noted.

The US dollar slipped post-release but little is expected in terms of further movement ahead of Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech at 15:00 UK at the Jackson Hole symposium. The markets have been in a holding pattern this week waiting for Powell’s words which are likely to reinforce that the Fed will keep on hiking rates until inflation is seen falling towards target.

US Dollar (DXY) 3 Minute Price Chart – August 26, 2022

US Inflation Falls, US Dollar Dips Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Speech

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

EUR/USD Latest: ECB Minutes Fail to Lift EUR, Hawkish Fed Ahead of Policy Event
2022-08-26 11:30:00
EUR/USD Latest: ECB Minutes Fail to Lift EUR, Hawkish Fed Ahead of Policy Event
2022-08-26 11:30:00
DAX and FTSE Struggle as Hawkish Fed Chorus Sets Stage for Fed Chair Powell
2022-08-26 09:31:00
DAX and FTSE Struggle as Hawkish Fed Chorus Sets Stage for Fed Chair Powell
2022-08-26 09:31:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Agenda Dominated by the U.S.
2022-08-26 07:30:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Agenda Dominated by the U.S.
2022-08-26 07:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Leads Stocks Higher as Jackson Hole Symposium Kicks Off
2022-08-25 17:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Leads Stocks Higher as Jackson Hole Symposium Kicks Off
2022-08-25 17:00:00
