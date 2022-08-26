British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Agenda Dominated by the U.S.

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Holds Above December 2002 Low to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Zone
2022-08-25 21:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, USD/JPY Wait on Jackson Hole
2022-08-25 19:34:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Poised Ahead of Jackson Hole Where Markets Await a Potential Powell Pivot
2022-08-26 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Unconvinced by S&P 500 Rally Ahead of Jackson Hole, PCE Data
2022-08-26 03:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Poised Ahead of Jackson Hole Where Markets Await a Potential Powell Pivot
2022-08-26 05:00:00
Dollar and Dow Nervous Anxiety Before Powell and Key Inflation Reading
2022-08-26 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Pinned Near Trendline Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-08-25 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: US GDP Data in Focus as XAU Traders Eye Powell
2022-08-25 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Agenda Dominated by the U.S.
2022-08-26 07:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, USD/JPY Wait on Jackson Hole
2022-08-25 19:34:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Poised Ahead of Jackson Hole Where Markets Await a Potential Powell Pivot
2022-08-26 05:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, USD/JPY Wait on Jackson Hole
2022-08-25 19:34:00
More View more
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Agenda Dominated by the U.S.

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Agenda Dominated by the U.S.

Warren Venketas, Analyst

POUND STERLING TALKING POINTS

Advertisement

GBP/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The pound is back below the 1.18 psychological zone retracing yesterdays gains with the rest of the day heavily focused on U.S. centric data (see economic calendar below) including the much anticipated Jackson Hole Symposium. While PCE and consumer sentiment data will likely be overshadowed by Jackson Hole, it should not be ignored as the data will hold key information about the U.S. economy. Core PCE (excluding food & energy) is one of particular importance for the Fed and is scheduled to ease slightly which could take away from what has been a very hawkish build up to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech. Fed speakers have mostly favored the side of higher interest rates to combat inflation so it will be surprising should the Fed Chair decide to pivot away from this narrative.

GBP/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

gbp/usd economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

The Jackson Hole agenda sees Mr. Powell speaking at 0800MT which should equate to 1400GMT.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

gbp/usd daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Although still early in its development, daily GBP/USD price action seems to be forming a pattern similar to that of a bear flag or rising wedge. Regardless of the technicalities, both are indicative of a bearish continuation that could ensue should prices break below flag/wedge support (yellow). A breakout could lead to subsequent support coming into focus which does align with the fundamental backdrop.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.1890
  • 1.1800

Key support levels:

  • Flag/wedge support (yellow)
  • 1.1717
  • 1.1600
  • 1.1410

MIXED IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently LONG on GBP/USD, with 78% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we arrive at a cautious bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX and FTSE Struggle as Hawkish Fed Chorus Sets Stage for Fed Chair Powell
DAX and FTSE Struggle as Hawkish Fed Chorus Sets Stage for Fed Chair Powell
2022-08-26 09:31:00
Nasdaq 100 Leads Stocks Higher as Jackson Hole Symposium Kicks Off
Nasdaq 100 Leads Stocks Higher as Jackson Hole Symposium Kicks Off
2022-08-25 17:00:00
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Stagnates Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Speech
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Stagnates Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Speech
2022-08-25 16:00:00
DAX and FTSE Benefit from Chinese Stimulus and Upbeat Data Releases
DAX and FTSE Benefit from Chinese Stimulus and Upbeat Data Releases
2022-08-25 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
FTSE 100
Bearish
USDOLLAR