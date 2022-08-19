AUD/USD Technical Forecast: Aussie Testing Key Area of Confluence

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Update: Parity Approaches, Dollar Bid after Plenty of Fed Speak
2022-08-19 09:40:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2022-08-19 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Short-term Technical Outlook: WTI at Key Support- Decision Time
2022-08-18 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Halts Three Day Selloff as US Crude Inventories Contract
2022-08-18 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq Range-Bound as the US Dollar Jumps
2022-08-18 21:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Finished Lower Following FOMC Minutes
2022-08-17 20:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Threatens Monthly Low After Failing to Test July High
2022-08-19 03:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Slumps to Key Support
2022-08-18 10:44:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Slumps, UK Consumer’s Mood Darkens
2022-08-19 07:51:00
British Pound Forecast: UK Stagflation Fears Weigh – Setups for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2022-08-18 19:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-18 14:39:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Potential USD/JPY Range, Nikkei Halts Impressive Run
2022-08-18 11:40:00
More View more
AUD/USD Technical Forecast: Aussie Testing Key Area of Confluence

AUD/USD Technical Forecast: Aussie Testing Key Area of Confluence

Warren Venketas, Analyst

AUD/USD ANALYSIS &TALKING POINTS

  • Can AUD recover some losses as we close off the week?
  • Jackson Hole in focus next week.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Australian dollarextended it’s weekly losses on Friday without signs of a reprieve stemming from a stronger U.S. dollar and weaker than expected Australian labor data. Next week we have Australian PMI data which has been on the decline on both manufacturing and services fronts as high inflation and a slowdown in global demand hampered both segments, so it will be interesting to see whether the downward trend continues or not. Later in the week, the Jackson Hole Symposium will dominate markets as to the directional bias of the Federal Reserve after an underwhelming FOMC Minutes release earlier this week.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

economic calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

aud/usd daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

AUD/USD price action is heading for a key inflection point as bears test the Relative Strength Index (RSI) trendline support (green). A break below could spur further Aussie weakness coinciding with a potential bearish crossover (blue) between the 20-day EMA and 50-day EMA respectively. This being said, I believe the dollar will take a breather and allow for some respite for AUD bulls.

Key resistance levels:

  • 0.7000
  • 20-day EMA (purple)
  • 50-day EMA (blue)

Key support levels:

  • 0.6870
  • 0.6824

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on AUD/USD, with 65% of traders currently holding long positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term bearish disposition.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Update: Parity Approaches, Dollar Bid after Plenty of Fed Speak
EUR/USD Update: Parity Approaches, Dollar Bid after Plenty of Fed Speak
2022-08-19 09:40:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Slumps, UK Consumer’s Mood Darkens
British Pound (GBP/USD) Slumps, UK Consumer’s Mood Darkens
2022-08-19 07:51:00
S&P 500 Continues to Stall Around 4300 as Jackson Hole Looms
S&P 500 Continues to Stall Around 4300 as Jackson Hole Looms
2022-08-18 18:00:00
FTSE 100 Analysis: UK Stocks Remain Rangebound - Key Levels to Watch
FTSE 100 Analysis: UK Stocks Remain Rangebound - Key Levels to Watch
2022-08-18 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
Australia 200
USDOLLAR