AUD/USD Falls After July Jobs Report

AUD/USD Falls After July Jobs Report

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

**Breaking News -- Check Back for Full Story**

The Australian Dollar fell against the US Dollar after a downbeat jobs report that saw 40.9k jobs lost for July. The unemployment rate fell to 3.4% from June’s 3.5%. However, that was likely due to a fall in the participation rate, which dropped to 66.4% from 66.8% in June.

AUD/USD 1-Minute Chart

audusd jobs

Created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

