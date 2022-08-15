 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-08-14 08:00:00
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies, Gas and Drought Remain a Worry
2022-08-13 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Brent Prices Ease as Chinese Economic Data Hurts Commodities Complex, Dollar Bid
2022-08-15 08:00:00
US Dollar Delicately Climbs as Fed Re-Affirms Rate Hikes Post Data. Where to for DXY?
2022-08-12 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
2022-08-15 05:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, RBNZ, FOMC Minutes, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2022-08-14 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update – Resistance Continues to Hold Gold at Bay
2022-08-15 09:27:00
Weekly Fundamental US Stocks Forecast: Bull Market Takes Shape
2022-08-14 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-08-14 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast – UK Inflation May Hit Double-Figures
2022-08-12 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Down on Soft Chinese Data, Yen Up After Japan GDP Report
2022-08-15 06:30:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-08-14 08:00:00
More View more
Gold Price Update – Resistance Continues to Hold Gold at Bay

Gold Price Update – Resistance Continues to Hold Gold at Bay

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

  • 10-year US Treasury yields nudge higher.
  • Jackson Hole Symposium is the next source of volatility.

Gold is trading sideways to start the week with little in the way of market-moving data or events to trigger volatility in the precious metal this week. It may be that the market is already setting its sights on next week’s Jackson Hole Symposium for the next directional driver. This year’s event, ‘Reassessing Constraints on the Economy and Policy’ will be held on August 25-27 and will feature a raft of global central bankers. With no FOMC meeting this month - although the last minutes are due this Wednesday - the Fed may use next week’s meeting to give more details about the path of future rate hikes and bond sales.

Us Treasury yields are up a fraction as the session opens with the 10s back above 2.85%, while the 2s/10s spread remains around negative 40 basis points.

Gold Price Update – Resistance Continues to Hold Gold at Bay

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

The daily gold chart remains mixed with spot gold fading the recent attempt to break through $1,800/oz. with any conviction. The chart shows a series of lower highs that remain in place off the March high, while gold is stuck between the simple moving averages. Support at $1,783/oz is being tested and a break here would leave $1,770/oz. exposed. To the upside, $1,800/oz. ahead of $1,807/oz. With the 14-day ATR at a multi-month low of just over $18/oz. it looks likely that gold will tread water ahead in the early part of the week.

Gold Daily Price Chart – August 15, 2022

Gold Price Update – Resistance Continues to Hold Gold at Bay

Retail trader data show 75.01% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.00 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.40% higher than yesterday and 8.77% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.88% higher than yesterday and 29.73% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Update: Brent Prices Ease as Chinese Economic Data Hurts Commodities Complex, Dollar Bid
Crude Oil Update: Brent Prices Ease as Chinese Economic Data Hurts Commodities Complex, Dollar Bid
2022-08-15 08:00:00
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Alt-Coins: A Brief History of Crypto Winters
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Alt-Coins: A Brief History of Crypto Winters
2022-08-15 00:30:00
DAX 40 in Need of a Catalyst to Clear Key 14000 Level
DAX 40 in Need of a Catalyst to Clear Key 14000 Level
2022-08-12 11:24:00
Ethereum (ETH) Continues to Outperform on Positive Merge News
Ethereum (ETH) Continues to Outperform on Positive Merge News
2022-08-12 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed