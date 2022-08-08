Gold Price Forecast - Double-Top May Hold Further Upside For Now

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

10-year US Treasury yields nudge lower.

The US inflation report is the next important economic release.

Gold starts the week pretty much unchanged from Friday’s closing levels with the precious metal changing hands around $1,775/oz. Friday’s out-sized US NFP release (+528k new jobs vs. +250k expectations) sent gold tumbling and stopped the recent rally in the precious metal in its tracks. Gold has added over $100/oz. since July 21 as longer-dated US Treasury yields tumbled on growing recession fears. The closely watched UST2/10s yield spread is currently quoted around minus 40 basis points, a strong clue from the fixed income market that a recession is on the way in the US, whatever definition is used.

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

On Wednesday, the latest look at US inflation will be released for the month of July. Core inflation, y/y, is expected to nudge 0.2% higher to 6.1%, while headline inflation is seen 0.4% lower at 8.7%, according to market estimates.

The recent uptick in gold cannot disguise that the precious metal still remains in a downtrend off the March 2022 high. The series of lower highs and lower lows remain in place, while in the short-term the $1,795/oz. double top will be tough to break pre-US inflation. Short-term support is seen at $1,763/oz. and $1,753/oz.

Gold Daily Price Chart – August 8, 2022

Retail trader data show 81.02% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.27 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.17% higher than yesterday and 11.23% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.29% higher than yesterday and 17.82% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.