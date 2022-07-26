News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-07-26 14:30:00
2022-07-26 14:30:00
Euro at Risk on Italian Election. Will Russia Cut off Nord Stream 1?
2022-07-26 06:30:00
2022-07-26 06:30:00
Grim Outlook and USD Strength Drives DAX, CAC & Bitcoin Lower
2022-07-26 17:34:00
2022-07-26 17:34:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: WTI Starting to Set up for a Rally
2022-07-26 13:00:00
2022-07-26 13:00:00
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
2022-07-26 11:00:00
2022-07-26 11:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
2022-07-25 16:00:00
2022-07-25 16:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Support in Focus– XAU/USD Fed Levels
2022-07-26 16:00:00
2022-07-26 16:00:00
Gold Price Bottled-Up By Incoming US Data and Risk Barrage
2022-07-26 08:02:00
2022-07-26 08:02:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-07-26 14:30:00
Sterling Takes a Back Seat Ahead of FOMC, BoE with Lots to Consider
2022-07-26 11:45:00
2022-07-26 11:45:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; July Fed Meeting Preview
2022-07-26 18:00:00
2022-07-26 18:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-07-26 14:30:00
Grim Outlook and USD Strength Drives DAX, CAC & Bitcoin Lower

Grim Outlook and USD Strength Drives DAX, CAC & Bitcoin Lower

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Market Overview:

Fundamental Risks Drive EU Equities Lower

Interest rates, inflation and earnings are at the forefront of risk sentiment as investors remain focused on the economic calendar. With the current geopolitical backdrop favoring risk averse assets, European equities are struggling to hold onto gains as disappointing earnings and accelerating recession fears show no reprieve towards the DAX 40, CAC 40 and IBEX 35 which are all trading lower for the day.

Visit DailyFX Education to learn discover how to trade price action

DAX 40 Daily Chart

Grim Outlook and USD Strength Drives DAX, CAC &amp; Bitcoin Lower

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

As the downward trajectory pertaining to EUR/USD remains intact, members of the EU (European Union) have agreed to reduce gas consumption by 15% (per country) from August in an effort to store gas for the winter.

This comes after Russia’s Gazprom announced its intentions to reduce the supply of gas to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20% (from the current 40%) which is one fifth of the normal capacity (prior to the war).

With the additional supply cuts expected to take effect from tomorrow (27 July), the probability of a complete shutdown of Russian gas to Europe has increased significantly, driving both Crude Oil and Natural Gas prices higher..

The gloomy outlook combine with elevated inflation has placed the ECB (European Central Bank) in a difficult position to hike rates as aggressively as the Federal Reserve (Fed), BoE (Bank of England) and even the SNB (Swiss National Bank) without triggering a severe recession.

Following their stock counterparts, Bitcoin, Ethereum and a large portion of their alt-coin peers declined with BTC/USD threatening $21,000 currently holding as key psychological support.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Grim Outlook and USD Strength Drives DAX, CAC &amp; Bitcoin Lower

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, CFTe

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

