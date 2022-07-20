NZD/USD Muted on Trade Balance as APAC Markets Eye BOJ Decision

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook Hinges on ECB Interest Rate Decision
2022-07-20 20:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies
2022-07-20 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Oil – Looking to Rotate, Wave 4 Correction Completed and Rejected off 200 Moving Average
2022-07-20 15:30:00
Gold Price Wallows Despite Soft US Dollar and Buoyant Risk Appetite. Will XAU/USD Rally?
2022-07-20 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Tesla Q2 Earnings: TSLA Shares Rise on Rosy Figures, Bitcoin Falls on Sale Announcement
2022-07-20 21:00:00
S&P 500 and Dow Jones Continue to Push Higher as Focus Shifts to ECB, Earnings
2022-07-20 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Selling Slows but Doesn’t Stop - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-07-20 19:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies
2022-07-20 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies
2022-07-20 17:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-07-20 14:32:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – July 2022: Good News for US Stocks, Commodity Currencies
2022-07-20 17:00:00
USD/JPY Technical Analysis – Price Action Pointing Towards Big Move Soon
2022-07-20 13:30:00
More View more
NZD/USD Muted on Trade Balance as APAC Markets Eye BOJ Decision

NZD/USD Muted on Trade Balance as APAC Markets Eye BOJ Decision

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

New Zealand, NZD/USD, Trade Balance, Bank of Japan, ECB - Talking Points

  • New Zealand Dollar faces an increasing NZ trade deficit
  • Bank of Japan set to hold its policy steady, USD/JPY eyed
  • NZD/USD rally stalls at its 26-day EMA amid RSI weakness

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific markets look set for a mixed open as traders prepare for the Bank of Japan’s policy decision. US stocks rose overnight on Wall Street, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) rising 1.55% at the closing bell. The S&P 500’s “fear gauge” VIX index fell to its lowest level since April, perhaps signaling that traders are confident that a market bottom was found back in June.

Bitcoin trimmed early gains after Tesla, the electric vehicle maker, revealed that it sold most of its Bitcoin holdings for fiat currency. The top US aluminum producer, Alcoa, beat estimates, but profits fell from the prior quarter due to weaker aluminum prices. Aluminum prices fell nearly 25% from April to June.

The US Dollar rose on Euro weakness after Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government fractured as three parties boycotted a confidence vote. The political turbulence is weighing on confidence when Europe requires more unity than ever amid an impending energy crisis. The next election will likely see Italy’s far-right parties strengthen, which could split Europe’s resolve against Russia. EUR/USD, meanwhile, faces a policy decision from the European Central Bank tonight. The Euro may weaken if policymakers deliver a 25 basis-point rate hike.

The Bank of Japan will announce its interest rate decision a few hours before the ECB. Markets expect the BoJ to stand firm on its ultra-loose policy, but targets for inflation and economic growth are likely to see changes. USD/JPY may rise unless the BoJ throws a hawkish surprise, as it would likely force short trades to cover.

NZD/USD Technical Outlook

NZD/USD’s early-week momentum appears exhausted as prices struggle to climb above the 26-day Exponential moving Average (EMA). Traders made a failed intraday attempt, which saw prices briefly eclipse the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) weakened just below the oscillator’s mid-point, highlighting the loss of momentum.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

nzdusd chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Tesla Q2 Earnings: TSLA Shares Rise on Rosy Figures, Bitcoin Falls on Sale Announcement
Tesla Q2 Earnings: TSLA Shares Rise on Rosy Figures, Bitcoin Falls on Sale Announcement
2022-07-20 21:00:00
S&P 500 and Dow Jones Continue to Push Higher as Focus Shifts to ECB, Earnings
S&P 500 and Dow Jones Continue to Push Higher as Focus Shifts to ECB, Earnings
2022-07-20 16:00:00
UK Oil – Looking to Rotate, Wave 4 Correction Completed and Rejected off 200 Moving Average
UK Oil – Looking to Rotate, Wave 4 Correction Completed and Rejected off 200 Moving Average
2022-07-20 15:30:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Retreat as Safe Haven Bids Return
DAX, DOW and FTSE Retreat as Safe Haven Bids Return
2022-07-20 13:24:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish