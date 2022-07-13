News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-13 15:25:00
Swiss Franc Faces Contrasting Fates Against US Dollar and Euro. Where to for CHF?
2022-07-13 05:00:00
Crude Oil Latest – Will US CPI Help to Provide Any Demand Clarity?
2022-07-13 09:07:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye EIA Inventory Data as China Fights Covid
2022-07-13 03:30:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Sink as CPI Jump Bolsters Fed Hike Bets
2022-07-13 15:19:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-07-13 06:30:00
Gold Q3 2022 Forecast: Fundamental Outlook Weakens
2022-07-13 10:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Further Selling Anticipated - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-07-12 18:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-13 15:25:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: UK GDP Paints Supportive Picture, GBP Bid
2022-07-13 07:34:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-13 15:25:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US & Japan to Address FX Moves, USDJPY at 24-Year High
2022-07-12 12:00:00
US CPI Smashes Estimates Placing USD/ZAR, USD/TRY Under Pressure

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

USD/ZAR, USD/TRY Talking Points:

Has a hot US CPI print Solidified Another 75b/p Rate Hike?

Persistent inflation has jeopardized the demand for EM (emerging market) currencies with lockdowns in China and USD strength providing an additional catalyst for developing nations.

For the South African Rand (ZAR), falling commodity prices and a reduction in the number of goods exported to China is an additional headwind for the volatile Rand, with ‘loadshedding’ and the safe-haven appeal of the greenback driving USD/ZAR back towards September 2020 levels.

Following the release of US inflation data, another fresh four-decade high US CPI reading of 9.1% (YoY) in June appears to have solidified the prospects for the Federal Reserve to hike rates by a minimum of 75 basis point rate hike at the July FOMC, enhancing Dollar appeal.

Central Banks and Monetary Policy: How Central Bankers Set Policy

DailyFX Economic Calendar

USD/ZAR Technical Analysis

Upon release of the data, USD/ZAR rallied sharply before running into a wall of resistance at 17.175.

USD/ZAR 5 Minute Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

However, once the information had been digested, bears were able to drive prices back below the major 17.00 psychological level (current resistance) with the next level of support holding steady at 16.753 (the 23.6% Fibonacci of the August 2020 – June 2021 move).

USD/ZAR Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

USD/TRY Technical Analysis

Meanwhile, the Turkish Lira is trading back above the June high at 17.43 in an effort to drive USD/TRY above 17.5. After temporarily falling to 16.04 late last month (26 June), a swift rebound has allowed bulls to regain control over the prominent trend, pushing the CCI (Commodity Channel Index) closer to overbought territory.

USD/TRY Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

As highlighted on the hourly chart, recent price action has been trading in a broader range, with the 14.4% Fibonacci providing additional support at 17.185. For the bullish trend to remain intact, price action will need to break above the current range, bringing the 18.00 handle into play.

USD/TRY Hourly Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

