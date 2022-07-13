Nasdaq Update: US Tech Weakens Ahead of Big Tech Earnings

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Swiss Franc Faces Contrasting Fates Against US Dollar and Euro. Where to for CHF?
2022-07-13 05:00:00
Dollar Pushes the Extremes and S&P 500 At-Risk from Volatility as CPI Looms
2022-07-13 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Latest – Will US CPI Help to Provide Any Demand Clarity?
2022-07-13 09:07:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye EIA Inventory Data as China Fights Covid
2022-07-13 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-07-13 06:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 28, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 30,992.20.
2022-07-12 15:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q3 2022 Forecast: Fundamental Outlook Weakens
2022-07-13 10:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Further Selling Anticipated - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-07-12 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: UK GDP Paints Supportive Picture, GBP Bid
2022-07-13 07:34:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Down but Not Out, Could Rally Soon
2022-07-12 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US & Japan to Address FX Moves, USDJPY at 24-Year High
2022-07-12 12:00:00
USD/JPY Clears June Range to Push RSI Towards Overbought Territory
2022-07-12 00:30:00
More View more
Nasdaq Update: US Tech Weakens Ahead of Big Tech Earnings

Nasdaq Update: US Tech Weakens Ahead of Big Tech Earnings

Richard Snow, Analyst

Nasdaq (US Tech 100) News and Analysis

  • US Q2 earnings season kicks off with the large banks before big tech later this month
  • Key Nasdaq technical levels considered ahead of the earnings reports

US Earnings Season (Q2) Kicks off with the Banks Before Big Tech

This week Thursday and Friday we have Q2 earnings reports of the big banks with the likes of JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley on Thursday and Citigroup and Wells Fargo on Friday. Earnings season this time around has split opinion with some forecasting positive figures while other researchers, like Factset, reduced earnings growth rates for the wider S&P Index to 4.3%, marking the lowest figure since the last quarter of 2020.

Large US Tech Earnings Announcements Appear Towards the End of July

Date

19 July

20 July

26 July

26 July

27 July

28 July

4 Aug

4 Aug

Stock

Netflix

Tesla

Alphabet (Google)

Microsoft

Meta

Apple

Amazon

Amazon

*Timing

AMC

AMC

AMC

AMC

AMC

AMC

E

E

*PMO = Pre Market Open, AMC = After Market Close, E = Estimated/unconfirmed

Risk appetite has waned in the last few days as concerns around new Chinese lockdowns emerged alongside the detection of a new Covid strain. The IMF added to the seemingly somber mood by cutting its US growth forecast to 2.3% from 2.9% in June, stoking recession fears and boosting the US dollar. Fears that aggressive interest rate hikes will dampen economic activity has gained momentum but the resilient labor market continues to tell a different story. It must be noted that the labor market is usually one of the last indicators to turn, nevertheless the Fed are expected to hike interest rate by another 75 basis points later this month. Higher interest rates result in lower equity valuations as future cash flows are discounted at a larger rate, which may see stocks on the back foot for some time to come unless major earnings surprise to the upside.

Key Nasdaq Technical Levels ahead of Earnings Season

Nasdaq technical continue to track sways in risk sentiment as price action bounced lower off a rather well-defined zone of resistance at 12,250. This area comprises of the 12,250 level - which acted as a pivot point in 2020 and 2021 - as well as the upper bound of the shorter-term descending channel (orange) and finally, the mid-line of the longer-term descending channel (blue).

It marks the second time that price action was unable to trade and hold above 12,259, adding to the bearish narrative. Thus far bullish impulses have not lasted long at all and a break below the ascending trendline and move below 11,540 could signal another drop towards the recent low of 11,070. The appearance of an evening star at that crucial 12,250 zone adds to the bearish outlook.

US Tech 100 Daily Chart

Nasdaq Update: US Tech Weakens Ahead of Big Tech Earnings

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Russell 2000 Index – Further Downhill Hiking Expected
Russell 2000 Index – Further Downhill Hiking Expected
2022-07-13 13:00:00
US Inflation Hits 9.1% on Soaring Gas Prices, Sky-High CPI to Embolden Fed Hawks
US Inflation Hits 9.1% on Soaring Gas Prices, Sky-High CPI to Embolden Fed Hawks
2022-07-13 12:40:00
US Dollar Price Action: How Will Markets React to US CPI?
US Dollar Price Action: How Will Markets React to US CPI?
2022-07-13 09:39:00
Crude Oil Latest – Will US CPI Help to Provide Any Demand Clarity?
Crude Oil Latest – Will US CPI Help to Provide Any Demand Clarity?
2022-07-13 09:07:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100