Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF
2022-07-12 14:00:00
Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Slips on Poor EU ZEW Economic Sentiment Data, Parity at Risk
2022-07-12 09:30:00
Oil Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: WTI Bull Trend Shows Signs of Slowing Down, Not Breaking
2022-07-12 10:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Back into the Symmetrical Triangle – What’s Next?
2022-07-11 17:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 28, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 30,992.20.
2022-07-12 15:23:00
Active vs Passive Investing: Top Stock Investing Tips
2022-07-12 15:00:00
Gold Prices Approach Potential Support as US Dollar Surges Ahead of US CPI
2022-07-12 03:30:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, S&P 500 & Oil Technicals
2022-07-11 15:30:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Down but Not Out, Could Rally Soon
2022-07-12 13:00:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Bludgeoned by a Rampant US Dollar
2022-07-12 08:01:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US & Japan to Address FX Moves, USDJPY at 24-Year High
2022-07-12 12:00:00
USD/JPY Clears June Range to Push RSI Towards Overbought Territory
2022-07-12 00:30:00
S&P 500 Marches Higher as Traders Prepare for Major Event Risk

S&P 500 Marches Higher as Traders Prepare for Major Event Risk

Brendan Fagan,

S&P 500 – Talking Points

  • S&P 500 slowly creeps higher toward 3900
  • US CPI data on Wednesday comes into focus
  • BoC rate decision, PPI, & consumer sentiment data also on tap

The S&P 500 advanced on Tuesday as traders eagerly away Wednesday’s US CPI print. Following a tough Monday session that was dominated by recession fears, equities pushed higher Tuesday with financials and materials leading the way for the S&P 500. Bank earnings kick off, which will garner significant attention. Commentary from bank CEOs on the state of the economy may set the mood as we push ahead to retail earnings later in the month, which may prove to be the catalyst for the next major move in equities. XLE, the energy sector ETF, was trading down 2% as WTI fell more than 6%.

Prior to bank earnings, equity traders will be looking to tomorrow’s US CPI print with caution. Inflation and inflation expectations have been the major driver of sentiment and price action of late. CPI is forecasted to come in at 8.8% YoY, while Core CPI is expected at 5.7%. A hot print has the potential to put more pressure on risk, as traders will increase bets on hawkish Fed policy. Wednesday also sees a Bank of Canada interest rate decision, while the rest of the week is packed with PPI and consumer sentiment releases.

Upcoming Economic Calendar (High Impact Events)

S&amp;P 500 Marches Higher as Traders Prepare for Major Event Risk

Courtesy of the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Despite the slow march higher in Tuesday’s session, S&P 500 futures (ES) could not reclaim the 3900 threshold. That area has been a decent fade zone for bears to enter fresh shorts, with each advance being rejected promptly. Price action may quiet down ahead of the major inflation data tomorrow, so we may fail to see an explosive break in either direction toward the end of the NY session. Personally, 3854 remains my pivot area in the current zone ES finds itself in. If that line in the sand can hold, price may look to eventually retest 3900 and the late-June swing high around 3950. A disappointing hot print tomorrow morning could reinvigorate bears, and couple that with recession fears and you may get a retest of support at 3756.

S&P 500 Futures 1 Hour Chart

S&amp;P 500 Marches Higher as Traders Prepare for Major Event Risk

Chart created with TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

