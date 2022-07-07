News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Ekes Out Marginal Gains Ahead of ECB Minutes
2022-07-07 10:30:00
Dollar Rally, Gold Tumble and Yield Volatility Surge: How Does It All Relate?
2022-07-07 03:15:00
News
Crude Oil Price Under the Pump on Wild Swings and US Dollar Strength. Where to for WTI?
2022-07-07 02:00:00
S&P 500 Shakes Off the Blues as Bears Retreat, Oil Clobbered by Recession Risks
2022-07-06 20:05:00
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Bounce as Sentiment Improves, FOMC Minutes in Focus
2022-07-06 13:36:00
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
2022-07-06 07:57:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Most Oversold Since August 2021
2022-07-07 09:30:00
Dollar Rally, Gold Tumble and Yield Volatility Surge: How Does It All Relate?
2022-07-07 03:15:00
News
BREAKING: Boris Johnson Resigns as Prime Minister, What Next?
2022-07-07 12:00:00
British Pound Latest – UK PM Boris Johnson is Set to Resign, GBP Unfazed
2022-07-07 08:27:00
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Consolidation Ahead of Japanese Elections
2022-07-06 11:40:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-05 14:00:00
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Resigns

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Most Oversold Since August 2021

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Most Oversold Since August 2021

Justin McQueen, Strategist

Gold Analysis and News:

  • Gold Sell-Off Exacerbated by USD Surge
  • Gold Most Oversold Since August 2021

Gold Sell-Off Exacerbated by USD Surge

A soaring USD, broken key tech levels and falling inflation expectations have exacerbated the sell-off in gold in recent days. Alongside this and as I pointed out last week, a death cross, which has now formed, had been looming and thus providing another bearish signal for gold. However, as I noted previously, I am typically sceptical of these indicators working consistently and despite the subsequent price action on this occasion, I still stand by that view. A death cross or golden cross should not be the sole reason to enter a trade, merely add to your current thesis as to why you are making that trade. For me, I have been bearish on gold for a while, with the sharp rise in US real yields being a key factor, as well as the break through 1880 (Russia invasion/SWIFT sanction reaction level) further solidifying my view that we had peaked in gold.

Gold vs US 5Y Inflation Expecations

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Most Oversold Since August 2021

Source: Refinitiv

Gold Most Oversold Since August 2021

From a technical point, the break below 1760 was significant and will now represent resistance.While the catalyst for yesterday’s drop had been the overall better than feared ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI data. Given that gold has slipped into oversold conditions for the first time since August 2021, a bounce back to key resistance (1760) can be expected. That being said, on the downside, aside from mild support at 1720, the big area for bears is 1685-90. Looking ahead, the focus will remain on US data for the next 24hrs, most notably tomorrow’s jobs report where markets appear to be positioning for a soft report given the contractions in both the ISM Non-Mfg and Mfg PMI sub-components.

Gold Chart: Daily Time Frame

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Most Oversold Since August 2021

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

