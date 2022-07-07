News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Dollar Rally, Gold Tumble and Yield Volatility Surge: How Does It All Relate?
2022-07-07 03:15:00
EUR/USD Falls Toward Parity as RSI Pushes into Oversold Territory
2022-07-06 21:30:00
Crude Oil Price Under the Pump on Wild Swings and US Dollar Strength. Where to for WTI?
2022-07-07 02:00:00
S&P 500 Shakes Off the Blues as Bears Retreat, Oil Clobbered by Recession Risks
2022-07-06 20:05:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Bounce as Sentiment Improves, FOMC Minutes in Focus
2022-07-06 13:36:00
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
2022-07-06 07:57:00
Dollar Rally, Gold Tumble and Yield Volatility Surge: How Does It All Relate?
2022-07-07 03:15:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Price Plunge Continues into July
2022-07-06 16:00:00
British Pound Latest – UK PM Boris Johnson is Set to Resign, GBP Unfazed
2022-07-07 08:27:00
GBP/USD Recovery Hopes Appear Dim After Breaking June Low
2022-07-06 23:00:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Consolidation Ahead of Japanese Elections
2022-07-06 11:40:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-05 14:00:00
UK's Boris Johnson Set to Resign as Prime Minister

Chinese Yuan Breaking News: CNH Under Pressure as FX Reserves Slump to Yearly Lows

Warren Venketas, Analyst

USD/CNH TALKING POINTS

  • Chinese FX reserves suffer at the hands of global and local factors.
  • Interest rate differentials are hurting the Yuan.
  • USD/CNH primed for upside breakout.
CHINESE YUAN FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Chinese Yuan (offshore) depreciated against the U.S. dollar this morning after the June release missed estimates (see calendar below). The $3.071T figure marks the lowest point since March 2020. Unsurprisingly, the fundamental backdrop does correlate with the decline as the divergence between the Peoples Bank of China (PBoC) holding rates constant and Federal Reserve’s aggressive outlook continues to grow.

Coupled with recessionary fears and higher yields in the Unites States, investors are seeking out safe-haven assets in-line with the markets ‘risk-off’ sentiment. Rising COVID-19 cases in June has contributed to supply disruptions in mainland China resulting in mobility limitations leaving the Yuan exposed to further downside.

CHINA ECONOMIC CALENDAR

CHINA FX RESERVES ECONOMIC CALENDAR

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/CNH DAILY CHART

USD/CNH DAILY CHART

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The immediate market reaction was relatively muted but incrementally trudged higher towards the 6.7164 support zone. This key area of inflection is definitely under threat should the fundamental backdrop remain thus bringing the symmetrical triangle (black) breakout into consideration.

Resistance levels:

  • Triangle resistance
  • 6.7164

Support levels:

  • 20-day EMA (purple)
  • 50-day EMA (blue)
  • Triangle support

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

