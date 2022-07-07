British Pound Latest – UK PM Boris Johnson is Set to Resign, GBP Unfazed

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Rally, Gold Tumble and Yield Volatility Surge: How Does It All Relate?
2022-07-07 03:15:00
EUR/USD Falls Toward Parity as RSI Pushes into Oversold Territory
2022-07-06 21:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Under the Pump on Wild Swings and US Dollar Strength. Where to for WTI?
2022-07-07 02:00:00
S&P 500 Shakes Off the Blues as Bears Retreat, Oil Clobbered by Recession Risks
2022-07-06 20:05:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Bounce as Sentiment Improves, FOMC Minutes in Focus
2022-07-06 13:36:00
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
2022-07-06 07:57:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Rally, Gold Tumble and Yield Volatility Surge: How Does It All Relate?
2022-07-07 03:15:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Price Plunge Continues into July
2022-07-06 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest – UK PM Boris Johnson is Set to Resign, GBP Unfazed
2022-07-07 08:27:00
GBP/USD Recovery Hopes Appear Dim After Breaking June Low
2022-07-06 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Consolidation Ahead of Japanese Elections
2022-07-06 11:40:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-05 14:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

UK's Boris Johnson Set to Resign as Prime Minister

British Pound Latest – UK PM Boris Johnson is Set to Resign, GBP Unfazed

British Pound Latest – UK PM Boris Johnson is Set to Resign, GBP Unfazed

Nick Cawley, Strategist

GBP/USD - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • Boris Johnson expected to hand in his notice after a swathe of Tory MPs resign
  • PM Johnson has led the UK government since July 2019.

Boris Johnson is expected to hand in his resignation today, according to a raft of well placed media sources, sparking a new leadership contest. Johnson has been under extreme pressure to quit after a series of gaffes left his position untenable.

The latest talk is that Boris Johnson will resign later today but will stay on as caretaker Prime Minister until a new leader is chosen in the Summer.

Sterling is little changed against a range of currencies with expectations that the PM would have to resign in the coming days already priced in. GBP/USD is near a fresh multi-month low, due mainly to the strength of the US dollar. The US dollar basket (DXY) printed a fresh 20-year high on Wednesday.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart – July 7, 2022

British Pound Latest – UK PM Boris Johnson is Set to Resign, GBP Unfazed

Boris Johnson’s position has been under heavy scrutiny over the past months due to a series of scandals and poor decisions. Mr. Johnson was the first UK Prime Minister to be sanctioned while in office when he was fined for breaking lockdown measures, while his actions were said to be partially responsible for the Conservative's poor showing at the 2022 local elections. In early June, MPs called for a confidence vote in Mr. Johnson over allegations that he misled Parliament. Boris Johnson won the confidence vote by a smaller-than-expected 211 votes for to 148 votes against.

((GUIDE|TRADE_THE_NEWS}}

For all market-moving economic data and events, refer to the DailyFX calendar

Retail trader data shows 77.84% of GBP/USD traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.51 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.54% higher than yesterday and 10.68% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.11% higher than yesterday and 15.90% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias.

What is your view on the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Chinese Yuan Breaking News: CNH Under Pressure as FX Reserves Slump to Yearly Lows
Chinese Yuan Breaking News: CNH Under Pressure as FX Reserves Slump to Yearly Lows
2022-07-07 08:32:00
ISM Services PMI at 55.3, Business Activity Grows More than Expected, S&P 500 Muted
ISM Services PMI at 55.3, Business Activity Grows More than Expected, S&P 500 Muted
2022-07-06 14:30:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Bounce as Sentiment Improves, FOMC Minutes in Focus
DAX, DOW and FTSE Bounce as Sentiment Improves, FOMC Minutes in Focus
2022-07-06 13:36:00
Copper’s Decline Overextended but Hinting for a Deeper Correction
Copper’s Decline Overextended but Hinting for a Deeper Correction
2022-07-06 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed