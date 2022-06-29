News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Tumbles Below 1.05 Following Key ECB Forum
2022-06-29 20:00:00
Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Gains on Positive EZ Consumer Confidence
2022-06-29 09:30:00
Euro Scopes ECB Forum as Risk Appetite Takes a Hit. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-06-29 05:00:00
Gold Prices Fall with US Consumer Confidence as Crude Oil Gains on OPEC+ Output Woes
2022-06-29 03:30:00
Dow Steers Back Towards Bear, Dollar Rallies Throttled Rate Hike Outlook
2022-06-29 03:30:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Gain Following Sentiment Boost from China
2022-06-28 13:23:00
Gold Price Update – Grinding Into Multi-Week Support
2022-06-29 07:59:00
Euro Scopes ECB Forum as Risk Appetite Takes a Hit. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-06-29 05:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-28 15:30:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/JPY Edging Higher, GBP/USD Eyes BoE’s Bailey
2022-06-28 11:16:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2022-06-29 14:37:00
Dow Steers Back Towards Bear, Dollar Rallies Throttled Rate Hike Outlook
2022-06-29 03:30:00
US Dollar Rallies on Powell’s Hawkish Remarks, Fed’s Stern Resolve to Tame Inflation

US Dollar Rallies on Powell’s Hawkish Remarks, Fed’s Stern Resolve to Tame Inflation

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK:

  • The U.S. dollar rallies on Wednesday after the Fed chairman offers hawkish comments at an ECB hosted summit
  • Powell says that the FOMC is committed to bring inflation down to 2% and that the process may involve some pain
  • This article explores key technical levels to watch in the DXY index over the next few days

Most Read: Japanese Yen Price Action Setups - USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY

The U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, rose as much as 0.45% to 104.95 on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve chairman offered hawkish remarks at the ECB summit held in Sintra, Portugal. During a panel that also included Christine Lagarde and Andrew Bailey, Jerome Powell reiterated in no uncertain terms that the Fed is committed to using its tools to bring inflation down to 2% and that it will not allow the economy to move to a highly inflationary environment.

Powell also shrugged off concerns about market signals, such as those emitted by the yield curve, noting that the economy is in good shape and well positioned to withstand higher borrowing costs. Asked about threats of tightening of financial conditions, the FOMC chief admitted that it is possible the bank could go too far, but that it would not be the main risk, acknowledging that the biggest mistake would be not restoring price stability and allowing expectations to become unanchored.

Powell’s words show that the Fed is laser-focused on taming sky-high inflation and is prioritizing this part of its mandate, a sign that policymakers have every intention of moving ahead with their plans to front-load hikes in the coming months, even if the forceful measures mean some pain and a hard landing for the economy.

While U.S. government rates have begun to reprice lower in recent weeks on bets that the U.S. central will relent and back off its aggressive hiking cycleonce the downturn becomes unbearable, Powell did not validate those assumptions or give any indication that the bank will blink. Against this backdrop, Treasury yields could resume their ascent at any time, especially if the inflation profile continues to deteriorate, suggesting that the U.S. dollar remains well placed to maintain leadership in the currency market.

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

After encountering support in the 103.80 area earlier this week, the U.S. dollar (DXY) has gathered strength to rebound over the past two sessions, advancing towards key resistance at the 2022 highs near 105.75. If bulls manage to push the index above this barrier in the coming sessions, bullish momentum could accelerate, setting the stage for a rally towards 106.60. On the other hand, if sellers regain control of the market and prices reverse lower, initial support rests at 103.80/103.60. If we see a drop below this technical floor, the focus shifts to trendline support near 102.50.

US DOLLAR (DXY) TECHNICAL CHART

US Dollar technical chart

DXY Index Chart Prepared Using TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

