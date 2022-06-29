News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
EUR/USD Tumbles Below 1.05 Following Key ECB Forum
Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Gains on Positive EZ Consumer Confidence
2022-06-29 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Euro Scopes ECB Forum as Risk Appetite Takes a Hit. Where to for EUR/USD?
Gold Prices Fall with US Consumer Confidence as Crude Oil Gains on OPEC+ Output Woes
2022-06-29 03:30:00
Wall Street
Dow Steers Back Towards Bear, Dollar Rallies Throttled Rate Hike Outlook
DAX, DOW and FTSE Gain Following Sentiment Boost from China
2022-06-28 13:23:00
Gold
Gold Price Update – Grinding Into Multi-Week Support
Euro Scopes ECB Forum as Risk Appetite Takes a Hit. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-06-29 05:00:00
GBP/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
British Pound Forecast: GBP/JPY Edging Higher, GBP/USD Eyes BoE's Bailey
2022-06-28 11:16:00
USD/JPY
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
Dow Steers Back Towards Bear, Dollar Rallies Throttled Rate Hike Outlook
2022-06-29 03:30:00
Recession Fears Loom Dragging Stocks & Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Lower

Recession Fears Loom Dragging Stocks & Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Lower

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

European Equities, Inflation, Crypto Talking Points

  • ECB forum continues with the Fed, ECB and BoE maintaining a hawkish narrative
  • CAC 40, IBEX 35 and EU Stoxx Index end in the red but DAX 40 leads the way
  • Bitcoin (BTC/USD) trades side-ways, while Ethereum remains faithful to $1,100

Europe Fundamentals, ECB Forum and Inflation Fears Drive Stocks, Crypto Lower

Major stock indices are struggling to hold ground with recession fears surging at a rapid rate. After a slight rebound in equities and crypto witnessed earlier this week, optimism surrounding the easing of China’s Covid-19 restrictions has been overshadowed by surging recession fears, weighing on risk assets.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover how macro fundamentals impact markets

With the ECB (European Central Bank) forum currently underway, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde and BoE (Bank of England) governor Andrew Bailey have held onto the hawkish rhetoric, emphasizing their commitment to restoring price stability despite current events.

For European equities, intensifying tensions between the EU and Russia and the ‘energy shock’ that has been exacerbated by the war remains a major hinderance for stocks and indices alike with contractionary monetary policy driving sentiment.

European Equities Price Action

With the German DAX (DE40), Euro STOXX 50 and Spanish IBEX 35 all trading in the red, the Euro STOXX 600 has fallen back towards key support at 410 while the French CAC 40 revisits the 6,000 psychological zone. If the Stoxx 600 falls below 410, a break of 406 (38.2% Fib of the 2020 – 2022 move) could open the door for 400 (the June low) with further bearish momentum driving prices back towards the Dec 2020 low at 380.

EURO STOXX 600 Weekly Chart

Recession Fears Loom Dragging Stocks &amp; Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Lower

Source: TradingView, Chart by Tammy Da Costa

CAC (France 40) Daily Chart

Recession Fears Loom Dragging Stocks &amp; Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Lower

Source: TradingView, Chart by Tammy Da Costa

In the same way that equity bulls were held back by fundamentals, Bitcoin remained in a tight range with sellers determined to clear the $20,000 mark, paving the way for a potential retest of the June low at $17,567.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Recession Fears Loom Dragging Stocks &amp; Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Lower

Source: TradingView, Chart by Tammy Da Costa

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

