EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Tumbles Below 1.05 Following Key ECB Forum
2022-06-29 20:00:00
Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Gains on Positive EZ Consumer Confidence
2022-06-29 09:30:00
News
Euro Scopes ECB Forum as Risk Appetite Takes a Hit. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-06-29 05:00:00
Gold Prices Fall with US Consumer Confidence as Crude Oil Gains on OPEC+ Output Woes
2022-06-29 03:30:00
News
Dow Steers Back Towards Bear, Dollar Rallies Throttled Rate Hike Outlook
2022-06-29 03:30:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Gain Following Sentiment Boost from China
2022-06-28 13:23:00
News
Gold Price Update – Grinding Into Multi-Week Support
2022-06-29 07:59:00
Euro Scopes ECB Forum as Risk Appetite Takes a Hit. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-06-29 05:00:00
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-28 15:30:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/JPY Edging Higher, GBP/USD Eyes BoE’s Bailey
2022-06-28 11:16:00
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2022-06-29 14:37:00
Dow Steers Back Towards Bear, Dollar Rallies Throttled Rate Hike Outlook
2022-06-29 03:30:00
Gold Price Update – Grinding Into Multi-Week Support

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

  • Gold nears multi-week support.
  • No new drivers seen for gold’s move.

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

An interesting move in gold this morning with the precious metal on the cusp of testing short-term support. The precious metal fell on Monday after the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. CB consumer confidence data and there is little fresh news so far today to stem or fuel the next move. In the US Treasury market, yields are marginally lower – normally a gold supportive scenario – with the benchmark UST 10-year trading with a yield of 3.14%, down from 3.24% on Monday. US Treasury yields will continue to steer gold and with that in mind, US Fed chair Jerome Powell takes part in a panel discussion at the ECB Forum later today, alongside ECB President Christine Lagarde, BoE governor Andrew Bailey, and the Bank for International Settlements general manager Agustin Carstens. Any further clarity from the Fed chair may give gold a fresh stimulus.

Looking at the daily chart, gold remains biased to the downside. The short-term series of lower highs remain in place, while a near-complete series of lower lows add weight to lower prices. The precious metal remains below all three simple moving averages, while the 50-/200-day sma cross over – ‘death cross’ – adds to the chart’s gloomy outlook. The first level of support is seen at $1,805/oz. before $1,786/oz. comes into play.

A Comprehensive Guide to Moving Averages

Gold Daily Price Chart – June 29, 2022

Gold Price Update – Grinding Into Multi-Week Support

Retail trader data show 85.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 6.02 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 1.11% higher than yesterday and 11.70% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.88% higher than yesterday and 17.54% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

What are your views on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

