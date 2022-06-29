News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Tumbles Below 1.05 Following Key ECB Forum
2022-06-29 20:00:00
Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Gains on Positive EZ Consumer Confidence
2022-06-29 09:30:00
Euro Scopes ECB Forum as Risk Appetite Takes a Hit. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-06-29 05:00:00
Gold Prices Fall with US Consumer Confidence as Crude Oil Gains on OPEC+ Output Woes
2022-06-29 03:30:00
Dow Steers Back Towards Bear, Dollar Rallies Throttled Rate Hike Outlook
2022-06-29 03:30:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Gain Following Sentiment Boost from China
2022-06-28 13:23:00
Gold Price Update – Grinding Into Multi-Week Support
2022-06-29 07:59:00
Euro Scopes ECB Forum as Risk Appetite Takes a Hit. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-06-29 05:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-28 15:30:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/JPY Edging Higher, GBP/USD Eyes BoE's Bailey
2022-06-28 11:16:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2022-06-29 14:37:00
Dow Steers Back Towards Bear, Dollar Rallies Throttled Rate Hike Outlook
2022-06-29 03:30:00
EUR/USD Price Analysis: German CPI Falling, EUR/CHF Hits Parity

EUR/USD Price Analysis: German CPI Falling, EUR/CHF Hits Parity

Justin McQueen, Strategist

German CPI Figures

HICP Prelim: M/M -0.1% (Exp. 0.4%), Previous (1.1%), Y/Y 8.2% (Exp. 8.8%), Previous (8.7%)CPI Prelim: M/M 0.1% (Exp. 0.3%), Previous (0.9%), Y/Y 7.6% (Exp. 8%), Previous (7.9%)

Following the lower than prior regional German CPI data, the national figures fell short of analyst estimates, with the monthly harmonised reading posting its first drop since 2020. However, while this is encouraging news, it may be too soon to suggest that inflation has peaked.

The reason being is that recent measures by the German government to slash public transit fares had been a big factor behind the drag, which will only be in place for the Summer. At the same time, inflation across the Euro Area still hasn’t peaked, as highlighted by this morning’s Spanish print. That being said, the ECB will continue to talk tough with regard to monetary policy tightening.

EUR/USD: Another choppy for the Euro as surprisingly softer German regional inflation prints had been countered by even more shocking Spanish inflation figures, where the headline HICP print rose to a whopping 10% (vs 8.7% expected), the highest since April 1985. This will undoubtfully emphasise to the ECB that rate hikes are needed. The question, however, is should the ECB stick with a 25bps rate lift-off or switch to a 50bps hike. As it stands, money markets are pricing in 34bps of tightening at the July meeting, meaning a 36% probability of a 50bps hike.

For the Euro, the brief time spent below at 1.05 is an encouragement for those (including myself) slightly more bullish on the currency with support at 1.0470-80 holding firm. Meanwhile, on the topside, the 50DMA (1.0586) and the 1.06 handle has continued to cap upside in the pair. As I have mentioned previously, we are approaching month/quarter/half-year end, therefore, noisy price action is likely to persist until tomorrow’s London Fix

What is the London Fix, find out here

EUR/CHF Hits Parity

With the Swiss Franc now a consensus long following the SNB’s surprise rate hike. EUR/CHF is back down to parity for the first time since March, which is looking increasingly likely to be the new normal for the cross. In turn, the bias remains to fade rallies in the cross.

EUR/USD Price Analysis: German CPI Falling, EUR/CHF Hits Parity

Source: IG

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

