News
EUR/USD Tanks as Shocking PMIs Signal Rising Recession Risks
2022-06-23 08:13:00
EUR/USD on Cusp of Pushing Above 50-Day SMA Following Fed Testimony
2022-06-23 00:30:00
News
US Dollar Firms Despite Recession Chat from Fed Chair Powell. Will USD Go Higher?
2022-06-23 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as World Growth Outlook Deteriorates, OPEC+ Output Rises
2022-06-23 00:00:00
News
Dow Support and S&P 500 Resistance to Gauge Broader Risk Trends
2022-06-23 02:00:00
Gamma Squeeze Explained: Basic Options Theory and How it Works
2022-06-22 14:10:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Coils as Inflation and Recession Odds Conflict
2022-06-23 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Ranging within Triangle, For Now - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-06-22 18:33:00
News
British Pound Breaking News: UK PMI Heightens Hawkish Bets, GBP Strengthens Against USD and EUR
2022-06-23 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-22 14:10:00
News
US Dollar Firms Despite Recession Chat from Fed Chair Powell. Will USD Go Higher?
2022-06-23 05:00:00
Dow Support and S&P 500 Resistance to Gauge Broader Risk Trends
2022-06-23 02:00:00
British Pound Breaking News: UK PMI Heightens Hawkish Bets, GBP Strengthens Against USD and EUR

Warren Venketas, Analyst

POUND STERLING TALKING POINTS

  • UK PMI bolsters pound.
  • 50bps interest rate hike gains traction.
FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

UK PMI’s revealed both sectors (composite) exceeding estimates despite manufacturing coming slightly below forecasts – see economic calendar below. This print comes on the back of significant misses in the eurozone earlier this morning by way of France and Germany.

GBP ECONOMIC CALENDAR

Please add a description for the image.

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Yesterday’s UK inflation print coupled with todays UK PMI numbers may open up the possibility for the Bank of England (BoE) to move towards a 50bps rate hike in the next meeting. The economy may not be teetering just yet and could help in the inflation fight.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Initial market reaction shows GBP bulls coming to the fore as hawkish bets increase on both GBP/USD and EUR/GBP charts respectively.

GBP/USD 5-MINUTE CHART

gbpusd 5 minute chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

EUR/GBP 5-MINUTE CHART

eurgbp 5 minute chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

