Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD is at a Crossroads While EUR/JPY has Picked Up Steam
2022-06-22 02:00:00
Q2 Price Action Setups: USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, SPX, Nasdaq
2022-06-21 20:00:00
Crude Oil Price Tanks as Recession Fears Grow Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony
2022-06-22 05:00:00
Gas Price Gouging or Grandstanding?
2022-06-21 16:00:00
Dow Avoids the ‘Bear’ but Recession Fears Can Pull Risk and Push Dollar
2022-06-22 04:00:00
DAX, DOW, and FTSE Edge Higher on a Positive Risk Tone Tuesday
2022-06-21 14:11:00
AUD/USD Forecast: Weaker Commodities and Stronger USD Weigh on Australian Dollar
2022-06-22 08:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Retail Traders Remain Long Despite the Downside Risks
2022-06-22 03:30:00
British Pound: UK Inflation Remains at Multi-Decade Highs, GBP/USD Nudges Higher
2022-06-22 06:34:00
Q2 Price Action Setups: USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, SPX, Nasdaq
2022-06-21 20:00:00
Crude Oil Price Tanks as Recession Fears Grow Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony
2022-06-22 05:00:00
Dow Avoids the ‘Bear’ but Recession Fears Can Pull Risk and Push Dollar
2022-06-22 04:00:00
AUD/USD Forecast: Weaker Commodities and Stronger USD Weigh on Australian Dollar

Warren Venketas, Analyst

AUD/USD TALKING POINTS

  • Stronger USD.
  • Weaker commodities prices.
  • COVID-19 continues to hamper China.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Australian dollar gave back most of its marginal gains seen yesterday as risk on sentiment soured. The U.S. dollar is bid once more while commodities prices have taken a turn lower. Australian specific export commodities are no exception with iron ore and spot gold both in the red.

Exacerbating the AUD’s decline is the fact that China’s COVID-19 woes are back with cases in Shenzhen disrupting the economy once more. This being said, the cases are seemingly sprouting from Hong King leading Chinese authorities to potentially keep the Mainland China/Hong Kong border closed. This demand-side commodity influence has aggravated the Aussies downside.

AUD/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

There is not much in the way of Australian specific data but the U.S. will remain in focus later today with several Fed speeches including the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s first day of testifying. This could result in swings in dollar crosses with likely discussions around inflation and interest rates.

AUDUSD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

AUDUSD DAILY CHART

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Price action on the daily AUD/USD shows a decline of roughly 1.2% for the day which may be cut short soon as I do not see much more depreciation leading up to Fed Chair Powell’s testimony.

Key resistance levels:

  • 20-day EMA (purple)
  • 0.7000

Key support levels:

  • 0.6829

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on AUD/USD, with 70% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, recent changes in long and short positioning results in short-term hesitancy.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

