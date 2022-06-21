British Pound Latest: Inflation, Recession Fears and Strikes Cap GBP/USD Upside

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Will Loose Fiscal Policy + Hawkish Fed Cap Euro Gains?
2022-06-21 09:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-20 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-06-20 19:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Despite Pullback, Bullish Triangle Remains - What's Next?
2022-06-20 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, Powell, Inflation
2022-06-20 17:30:00
DAX, DJI and FTSE Push Higher as Risk Assets Catch a Breather
2022-06-20 14:19:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-20 16:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rangebound on Rates and Inflation Tug Of War
2022-06-17 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: Inflation, Recession Fears and Strikes Cap GBP/USD Upside
2022-06-21 07:39:00
Markets week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, Powell, Inflation
2022-06-20 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Halt Slide as Risk Assets Get Amnesty on Biden Assessment. Higher WTI?
2022-06-21 05:00:00
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-06-20 23:00:00
More View more
British Pound Latest: Inflation, Recession Fears and Strikes Cap GBP/USD Upside

British Pound Latest: Inflation, Recession Fears and Strikes Cap GBP/USD Upside

Nick Cawley, Strategist

GBP/USD - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • BoE’s Mann warns on imported inflation.
  • UK headline inflation is expected to rise further.

The British Pound is moving gently higher in early trade despite a raft of negatives hanging over GBP. Wednesday’s inflation release is expected to show headline inflation y/y (May) touch 9.1%, a fresh four-decade high, with some market commentators seeing an even higher print. The Bank of England recently warned that inflation may even hit 11% this year. In addition to spiraling price pressures, UK growth is slowing, leading to the inevitable cries of recession. While the UK may not be alone in this predicament, Sterling remains under pressure and will likely continue to do so. And just to top it off, the UK is today facing its biggest rail strike in three decades with more industrial action, and disruption, expected over the coming weeks.

On Monday, Bank of England MPC member Catherine Mann said that the central bank should raise interest rates aggressively to try and stem the weakness in Sterling. Ms. Mann said that the BoE needs ‘a more robust policy move’, adding that this would reduce that already high domestic inflation is further boosted by imported inflation due to Sterling’s weakness. Ms. Mann was one of three policymakers who voted for a 50 basis point rate hike at last week’s week BoE policy meeting.

For all market-moving economic data and events, refer to the DailyFX calendar

GBP/USD currently changes hands just below 1.2300, marginally higher on the session due mainly to the US dollar drifting lower. Cable has had a torrid time of late – the pair traded at 1.1935 last Tuesday – and while the recent rally will be welcome by Sterling bulls, the move higher looks fragile and unlikely to break above a zone of resistance on either side of 1.2400, in the short-term at least. All eyes on Wednesday’s UK inflation reading and any subsequent BoE commentary.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart – June 21, 2022

British Pound Latest: Inflation, Recession Fears and Strikes Cap GBP/USD Upside

Retail trader data show 73.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.79 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.34% higher than yesterday and 7.36% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.37% higher than yesterday and 17.98% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is your view on the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Price Forecast: Will Loose Fiscal Policy + Hawkish Fed Cap Euro Gains?
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Will Loose Fiscal Policy + Hawkish Fed Cap Euro Gains?
2022-06-21 09:00:00
How To Use Twitter For Traders
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-06-20 19:00:00
DAX, DJI and FTSE Push Higher as Risk Assets Catch a Breather
DAX, DJI and FTSE Push Higher as Risk Assets Catch a Breather
2022-06-20 14:19:00
Euro Latest – US Dollar Weakness Helps EUR/USD Stabilize
Euro Latest – US Dollar Weakness Helps EUR/USD Stabilize
2022-06-20 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish