News
Breaking News: ECB Holds Rates, Setting up July and September for Fireworks
2022-06-09 12:10:00
ECB Preview: How Will the Euro (EUR) React?
2022-06-09 10:30:00
News
Crude Oil Price Punches Higher while Stocks, Bonds and Yen Suffer Ahead of ECB
2022-06-09 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Soars on Bullish Demand Outlook, Tight Markets Post Russian Embargo
2022-06-08 20:00:00
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Upward Bias Still Intact
2022-06-07 12:30:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Rally Selling to Persist, Rising US Rates a Concern
2022-06-07 09:37:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU May Fall on Rising Oil and US Dollar
2022-06-09 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Slowly Going Nowhere - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-06-08 18:35:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: EUR/GBP at the Mercy of ECB
2022-06-09 07:36:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Another Leg Higher Looking Likely
2022-06-08 12:30:00
News
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Run into 20-yr Resistance May Pause the Rise
2022-06-09 13:00:00
Crude Oil Price Punches Higher while Stocks, Bonds and Yen Suffer Ahead of ECB
2022-06-09 05:00:00
ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, EUR/USD Drops Below 1.0700

Richard Snow, Analyst

ECB Holds Rates, Eyes 25 and 50 bps Hikes in July and September

The ECB held true to its forward guidance and sequencing whereby it foresaw a rate hike only after APP comes to an end, meaning July is when we are very likely to witness lift-off.

Pertinent Points of the 9 June ECB Meeting:

  • Rates left unchanged but the ECB intends to raise by 25 basis points in July
  • ECB intends to reinvest, in full, principal payments of maturing securities under both APP and PEPP. PEPP reinvestments to continue until end of 2024 at a minimum while leaving APP reinvestments open-ended. Purchases under PEPP could be resumed if necessary to counter negative shocks related to the pandemic.
  • Real Annual GDP growth: 2.8% 2020, 2.1% in 2023 and 2.1% in 2024
  • ECB Inflation forecast 6.8% in 2022, 3.5% in 2023 and 2.1% in 2024
  • "If medium-term inflation outlook persists/deteriorates, a larger than 25 bps hike will be appropriate for the September meeting"

EUR/USD rose in the lead up to the announcement, shot below 1.070 and subsequently recovered and is trading right where it was moment before the news.

EUR/USD 5 Minute Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The justification behind a 50 basis point hike in July is gaining momentum by the day as HICP inflation more than doubled the previous high of 4% in 2008. Something that the Bank is trying to avoid is fragmentation in the bond market – a situation where sovereign bond spreads within the EU widen, disproportionately raising borrowing costs for the more heavily indebted nations like Spain, Italy and Greece.

CPI Inflation Data Across Selected Major Economies

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

