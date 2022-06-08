British Pound Outlook: GBP/JPY and EUR/GBP

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: Hawkish ECB on the Cards for EUR/USD Tomorrow?
2022-06-08 09:30:00
Euro Forecast: Will EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Reverse Lower as Retail Traders Go Long?
2022-06-08 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gas Price Gouging or Grandstanding?
2022-06-08 15:00:00
US Dollar Firms as Favourite Against a Wilting Yen. Where To for USD/JPY?
2022-06-08 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Upward Bias Still Intact
2022-06-07 12:30:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Rally Selling to Persist, Rising US Rates a Concern
2022-06-07 09:37:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: US CPI Data Unlikely to Support XAU Prices
2022-06-08 03:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-07 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Another Leg Higher Looking Likely
2022-06-08 12:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-07 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Dives on Rising Rates and Oil Prices, USD/JPY Bullish
2022-06-08 08:00:00
US Dollar Firms as Favourite Against a Wilting Yen. Where To for USD/JPY?
2022-06-08 05:00:00
More View more
British Pound Outlook: GBP/JPY and EUR/GBP

British Pound Outlook: GBP/JPY and EUR/GBP

Brendan Fagan,

British Pound – Talking Points

  • GBP/JPY briefly trades through April high at 168.428
  • EUR/GBP stews below key resistance ahead of ECB

The British Pound has been in the limelight of late as Boris Johnson fended off a vote of no confidence in the midst of growing Brexit tensions. While Johnson was able to hold off the dissenting Conservatives, the larger than expected mutiny will surely be ringing alarm bells at 10 Downing Street. Domestically, consumers continue to feel the pain of rising inflation, most notably in the cost of energy. The overarching theme of central bank policy continues to dominate the FX space, as the European Central Bank (ECB) meets this week while the Bank of Japan (BoJ) stands firm on its easy stance.

The reluctance of the Bank of Japan to abandon their extremely accommodative policy slate has seen Yen crosses shoot to the moon of late, as interest rate differentials continue to widen by the day. USD/JPY now approaches 134, while CNHJPY has risen back to the key 20.00 level.

GBP/JPY has been no exception, posting 11 consecutive positive sessions. Price has surged higher to retest the April high of 168.428, with Tuesday’s price action briefly breaking above that high to 168.537. Should we see more serious verbal intervention out of Japan, we could be in store for a change in sentiment surrounding JPY. But with interest rate differentials continuing to crush the Yen, GBP/JPY may look to extend its recent streak.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

British Pound Outlook: GBP/JPY and EUR/GBP

Chart created with TradingView

EUR/GBP has been creeping higher of late as we close in on the June ECB policy meeting. Despite a series of higher swing lows, EUR/GBP has run into a stiff resistance zone between 0.8580 and 0.8600. With the Pound having fared well in the face of severe political uncertainty, all eyes now shift to Christine Lagarde and the European Central Bank for clues as to near-term direction.

With markets effectively priced for ECB liftoff in July, the bar for a hawkish surprise remains high. EUR/GBP remains at risk from lingering Brexit tensions, as the EU and UK battle over the Northern Ireland protocol. With this in mind, 0.8600 remains a firm barrier that bulls have yet to crack. Should the ECB be perceived as dovish on Thursday, we could revisit recent support around the 0.8472-0.8500 region.

EUR/GBP 4 Hour Chart

British Pound Outlook: GBP/JPY and EUR/GBP

Chart created with TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

South African JSE Top 40 Price Forecast: Index Weighed Down by Rand, Rates and Growth
South African JSE Top 40 Price Forecast: Index Weighed Down by Rand, Rates and Growth
2022-06-08 12:12:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Bullish Reluctance Ahead of ECB Tomorrow
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Bullish Reluctance Ahead of ECB Tomorrow
2022-06-08 11:10:00
Euro Price Forecast: Hawkish ECB on the Cards for EUR/USD Tomorrow?
Euro Price Forecast: Hawkish ECB on the Cards for EUR/USD Tomorrow?
2022-06-08 09:30:00
Japanese Yen Dives on Rising Rates and Oil Prices, USD/JPY Bullish
Japanese Yen Dives on Rising Rates and Oil Prices, USD/JPY Bullish
2022-06-08 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/JPY
Bullish
EUR/GBP
Bullish