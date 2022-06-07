News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD Stalls While EUR/JPY Gains. Will Euro Strength Widen?
2022-06-07 02:00:00
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/AUD
2022-06-06 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Inventory Data in Focus as Demand Side Strengthens
2022-06-07 03:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Technicals Turn More Constructive - What's Next?
2022-06-06 16:05:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Forecast: Rally Selling to Persist, Rising US Rates a Concern
2022-06-07 09:37:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX500 & Gold Technicals
2022-06-06 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price to Eye May Low on Break of Monthly Opening Range
2022-06-07 00:30:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX500 & Gold Technicals
2022-06-06 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Political Uncertainty Adds to Gloomy UK Growth Outlook
2022-06-07 07:58:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX500 & Gold Technicals
2022-06-06 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How a S&P 500 Breakout Would Impact USDJPY’s Two Decade High
2022-06-07 03:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD Stalls While EUR/JPY Gains. Will Euro Strength Widen?
2022-06-07 02:00:00
More View more
S&P 500 Forecast: Rally Selling to Persist, Rising US Rates a Concern

S&P 500 Forecast: Rally Selling to Persist, Rising US Rates a Concern

Justin McQueen, Strategist

S&P 500 Analysis and News

  • S&P 500 | Selling Rallies to Persist
  • Rising Bond Yields Are a Concern for Equities

S&P 500 | Selling Rallies to Persist

Across the equity space, the bias remains to fade rallies. This month sees the beginning of the Fed’s quantitative tightening, yields are once again on the rise as the US 10YR breaks back above 3%. Meanwhile, firmer oil prices will keep central banks on track to tighten monetary policy aggressively. For me to shift away from the current rally selling bias, a pivot from the Fed would be needed. However, as inflation remains sticky, this is unlikely to take place in the near term. Therefore, downside risks are likely to persist for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. On the technical front, resistance in the S&P 500 is situated at 4160 and 4200, which are areas I would look to fade recent gains.

S&P 500 Chart: Daily Time Frame

S&amp;P 500 Forecast: Rally Selling to Persist, Rising US Rates a Concern

Source: Refinitiv

Rising Bond Yields Are a Concern for Equities

As mentioned above, with the US 10YR back above 3%, this is likely to maintain pressure on risk assets, particularly rate-sensitive tech stocks. In turn, should yields test the May highs, it would be feasible to expect another return to 3800-3900 for the S&P 500. Over the past week, central banks have stepped up their aggressive stance on monetary policy, in which the BoC stated they would act more forcefully, meanwhile, the RBA delivered a larger than expected hike overnight. This week’s key events will also be critical for the near term outlook for bond yields as the ECB meeting is now a live meeting, while the latest US CPI print will garner attention.

US 10YR Yield Chart: Weekly Time Frame

S&amp;P 500 Forecast: Rally Selling to Persist, Rising US Rates a Concern

Source: Refinitiv

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Political Uncertainty Adds to Gloomy UK Growth Outlook
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Political Uncertainty Adds to Gloomy UK Growth Outlook
2022-06-07 07:58:00
Australian Dollar Roars Higher After RBA Hike by 0.50%. Where to for AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Roars Higher After RBA Hike by 0.50%. Where to for AUD/USD?
2022-06-07 04:30:00
S&P 500 Cools from Premarket Highs as Traders Brace for Major Event Risk
S&P 500 Cools from Premarket Highs as Traders Brace for Major Event Risk
2022-06-06 17:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Gearing Up for ECB Rate Decision
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Gearing Up for ECB Rate Decision
2022-06-06 10:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
US Tech 100
Wall Street
Bearish
USDOLLAR