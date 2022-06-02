News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Attacks Cluster Resistance Ahead of US NFP. What's Next?
2022-06-02 17:35:00
Euro Price Forecast: Euro Finds Support but Downside Risks Remain
2022-06-02 07:38:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Brent Lower Ahead of Crucial OPEC Meeting
2022-06-02 12:05:00
Gold Price Shines Despite a Lift in Yields and US Dollar. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-06-02 05:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 in Recovery Mode, for Now
2022-06-02 13:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stock Reversal Levels
2022-05-28 12:00:00
Gold Price Shines Despite a Lift in Yields and US Dollar. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-06-02 05:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – June 2022: Weaker USD, Stronger AUD, CAD, & NZD
2022-06-01 18:40:00
GBP/USD Pushing Higher Amid Broad Weakness in the Greenback
2022-06-02 16:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Positive Start for Cable on Spring Bank Holiday
2022-06-02 11:00:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Steadfast as USDJPY Rises Ahead of NFP
2022-06-02 09:45:00
USD/JPY Rate Reversal Takes Shape Ahead of 50- Day SMA
2022-06-02 00:30:00
GBP/USD Pushing Higher Amid Broad Weakness in the Greenback

GBP/USD Pushing Higher Amid Broad Weakness in the Greenback

Brendan Fagan,

British Pound - Talking Points

  • GBP/USD reclaims 1.2550 after retracing some of Wednesday’s decline
  • Lighter volumes as UK celebrates the Queen; risk benefitting
  • Near-term calendar is quiet ahead of June 16 BoE meeting

The Pound pushed well into the 1.2550 region amid broad US Dollar weakness on Thursday, which helped reclaim some of the territory lost during Wednesday’s sharp pullback. Extremely hot inflation and slowing economic data leaves the Pound vulnerable, and that is excluding mounting political pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Sterling appears to be benefitting from lighter FX volumes, as UK markets are off for the rest of the week to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee. Risk in general has taken these lighter volumes in stride, with US equity benchmarks higher and safe haven FX heading lower. Despite the pop, GBP/USD remains lower on the week, after 1.26 offered little to no support in yesterday’s session. The Pound may remain vulnerable as traders jostle ahead of a key period of G10 central bank meetings. Friday’s NFP report in the US could see Sterling sink back below the 1.25 threshold, should the report come in hot.

GBP/USD 4 Hour Chart

GBP/USD Pushing Higher Amid Broad Weakness in the Greenback

Chart created with TradingView

The UK economic calendar appears light ahead of the June 16th Bank of England policy meeting. Retail sales and PMI data highlight quiet period before a flurry of central bank meetings. With the Fed, BoE, and ECB all set to raise rates in such a short span of time, we may be in store for a period of heightened volatility across G10 FX.

Upside potential in the Pound remains limited below 1.2650, as price was unable to break through that area last week. A fall into the 1.2450 area may present an opportunity for bulls to reload, as this area has offered strong support for much of the last 3 weeks.

Upcoming UK Economic Calendar

GBP/USD Pushing Higher Amid Broad Weakness in the Greenback

Courtesy of the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

