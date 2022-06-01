Bank of Canada Delivers Hawkish 50 bp Hike, Pledges to Act Forcefully; USD/CAD Subdued

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: Is the EUR/USD Bear Market Rally Coming to an End?
2022-06-01 09:30:00
Crude Oil Dips on OPEC Plans to Ditch Russia and US Dollar Firms. New Highs for WTI?
2022-06-01 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Reversal Exposes Downside
2022-06-01 12:30:00
Crude Oil Dips on OPEC Plans to Ditch Russia and US Dollar Firms. New Highs for WTI?
2022-06-01 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stock Reversal Levels
2022-05-28 12:00:00
Dow Jones Soars, Wall Street Aims for Best Week Since March. ASX 200, Hang Seng May Rise
2022-05-27 00:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2022-06-01 07:30:00
Euro Holding Firm as US Dollar Undermined by Fed Policy Risks. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-05-30 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Forecast: GBP/USD Bullish Momentum Stalls Ahead of NFP
2022-06-01 11:30:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Rebound Faces First Test
2022-05-31 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-05-31 14:00:00
Euro Sinks as US Dollar Gains on Inflation Fears Boosting Yields. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-05-31 05:00:00
More View more
Bank of Canada Delivers Hawkish 50 bp Hike, Pledges to Act Forcefully; USD/CAD Subdued

Bank of Canada Delivers Hawkish 50 bp Hike, Pledges to Act Forcefully; USD/CAD Subdued

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

BANK OF CANADA KEY POINTS:

  • Bank of Canada increases the target for the overnight rate by 50 basis points to 1.50%, meeting market expectations
  • The central banks indicates that interest rates will have to rise further and that the bank is prepared to act more forcefully if needed to slow inflation
  • USD/CAD trims some daily losses after the BoC’s announcement, but the move can be attributed to the broader U.S. dollar advance following solid ISM data in the U.S.

Most read: Becoming a Better Trader – Fixing Mistakes, Working on Weaknesses

The Bank of Canada announced its June monetary policy decision this morning. In line with consensus forecasts, the regulatory authority raised the overnight rate by half a percentage point to 1.50%, marking the second consecutive non-standard 50 basis points adjustment and the third hike during the current normalization cycle initiated to restore price stability.

By way of context, BoC began raising borrowing costs in March and introduced quantitative tightening last month to rein in red-hot inflation, now at a 31-year high of 6.8% y/y, and bring it back to the 2% target over the forecast horizon.

The policy statement maintained an upbeat tone on economic activity, indicating that growth is strong and that the economy continues to move into excess demand. Excess demand is, by definition, inflationary, as it signals that slack has been absorbed and that the country is operating above its productive capacity.

The communique also stressed that labor markets are tight, wage gains are increasing, consumer spending is robust and that exports are strengthening, conditions that will pave the way for a solid second quarter expansion, an assessment that suggests there will be few obstacles to further removing accommodation later this year. On inflation, BoC struck an alarming tone, noting that the outlook has worsened, that CPI is expected to move higher before easing, and that expectations could become entrenched.

All in all, the statement retained a hawkish tilt, recognizing that interest rates will need to rise further and that the Governing Council is prepared to act more forcefully if needed to counter above-target CPI and cool excess demand. The “forcefully” characterization is new and suggests that policymakers may be aiming for another outsized 50 bps hike at the July meeting (and even beyond that), a bullish outcome for the Canadian dollar.

Immediately after monetary policy announcement crossed the wires, USD/CAD trimmed its decline, but the reaction can be attributed to the broader U.S. dollar’s advance, sparked by better-than-expected April ISM manufacturing data in the United States. In any case, BoC’s hawkish stance, along with soaring oil prices and strong economic activity, could provide support for the Canadian dollar in the coming days and weeks, accelerating the USD/CAD correction lower.

USD/CAD TECHNICAL CHART

USDCAD reaction to the Bank of Canada rate decision

USD/CAD chart prepared using TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sterling Price Forecast: GBP/USD Bullish Momentum Stalls Ahead of NFP
Sterling Price Forecast: GBP/USD Bullish Momentum Stalls Ahead of NFP
2022-06-01 11:30:00
Euro Price Forecast: Is the EUR/USD Bear Market Rally Coming to an End?
Euro Price Forecast: Is the EUR/USD Bear Market Rally Coming to an End?
2022-06-01 09:30:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: BoC to Hike, USD/CAD Falls into Support
Canadian Dollar Forecast: BoC to Hike, USD/CAD Falls into Support
2022-06-01 08:25:00
Australian Dollar Slipped Post GDP Amid Rising Risks on Several Fronts. Lower AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Slipped Post GDP Amid Rising Risks on Several Fronts. Lower AUD/USD?
2022-06-01 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
USDOLLAR