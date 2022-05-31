News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Pushing Higher as US Traders Buy Overnight Pullback
2022-05-31 18:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Record EU Inflation, EUR/USD Risking a Pullback
2022-05-31 09:39:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Update: EU Bans Russian Oil after Agreeing on Compromise
2022-05-31 11:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Bullish on Ukraine War, US NFPs, China Data
2022-05-31 06:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stock Reversal Levels
2022-05-28 12:00:00
Dow Jones Soars, Wall Street Aims for Best Week Since March. ASX 200, Hang Seng May Rise
2022-05-27 00:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Holding Firm as US Dollar Undermined by Fed Policy Risks. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-05-30 05:00:00
Gold Prices May Rise as US Recession Fears Cool the Fed’s Interest Rate Outlook
2022-05-29 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Rate Hikes Fade, Hope Hangs on NFP
2022-05-30 19:00:00
British Pound Forecast: US Dollar Weakness Supports GBP/USD Recovery
2022-05-30 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-05-31 14:00:00
Euro Sinks as US Dollar Gains on Inflation Fears Boosting Yields. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-05-31 05:00:00
More View more
EUR/USD Pushing Higher as US Traders Buy Overnight Pullback

EUR/USD Pushing Higher as US Traders Buy Overnight Pullback

Brendan Fagan,

EUR/USD - Talking Points

  • EUR/USD recovers after briefly falling back below 1.07
  • ECB now priced for 33 basis points of tightening in June
  • Fed’s Waller hints that September pause may not be on the table

The Euro continues to gain against the Dollar as EUR/USD recovers from an overnight dip below 1.07. In a volatile session, the Euro fell as low as 1.0679 as higher US Treasury yields buoyed the US Dollar during the European trading session. Following the opening bell in New York, EUR/USD recovered sharply from session lows before losing steam around 1.0730.

Monday’s session saw EUR/USD close above the 50-day moving average, but those gains have since been given back with American traders back online.

The Euro has benefited tremendously of late from recent headlines out of the ECB, as policymakers look set to move away from negative interest rates while inflation rages across the continent. At the same time, comments from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic opened the door to a potential pause from the FOMC at the September policy meeting.

On Monday, Christopher Waller revealed that he plans to keep 50 basis point hikes on the table for “several meetings,” until inflation shows signs of moderating. With Bostic being a non-voting member and Waller being a voting member of the FOMC, the volatility during Tuesday’s session could be a sign that the market had initially put too much stock in Bostic’s comments.

EURUSD 4 Hour Chart

EUR/USD Pushing Higher as US Traders Buy Overnight Pullback

Chart created with TradingView

Despite trading lower throughout the APAC and European sessions, the EUR/USD slide failed to sustain bearish momentum below key the April 25 low at 1.0695. For upside continuation, EUR/USD would need to make a break through the 1.0785 barrier which now sits as near-term resistance. As we inch closer to the upcoming June ECB meeting, EUR/USD may benefit from traders betting on a 50 basis point hike from European policymakers. The 50-day moving average at 1.0737 may also offer support for any moves higher. Should this countertrend move reverse, 1.0650 may serve as an initial downside target.

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Consumer Confidence Falls as High Inflation Clouds Outlook, S&P 500 Holds Losses
US Consumer Confidence Falls as High Inflation Clouds Outlook, S&P 500 Holds Losses
2022-05-31 14:35:00
Brent Crude Update: EU Bans Russian Oil after Agreeing on Compromise
Brent Crude Update: EU Bans Russian Oil after Agreeing on Compromise
2022-05-31 11:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Record EU Inflation, EUR/USD Risking a Pullback
EUR/USD Outlook: Record EU Inflation, EUR/USD Risking a Pullback
2022-05-31 09:39:00
S&P 500, FTSE 100 Forecasts – Disrupted by a Shortened Week
S&P 500, FTSE 100 Forecasts – Disrupted by a Shortened Week
2022-05-31 07:59:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR