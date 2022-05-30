News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest – EUR/USD Nudges Higher as German Inflation Continues to Soar
2022-05-30 12:24:00
Euro Holding Firm as US Dollar Undermined by Fed Policy Risks. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-05-30 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Price Update: Tailwinds Accrue for Oil
2022-05-30 14:00:00
Euro Holding Firm as US Dollar Undermined by Fed Policy Risks. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-05-30 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stock Reversal Levels
2022-05-28 12:00:00
Dow Jones Soars, Wall Street Aims for Best Week Since March. ASX 200, Hang Seng May Rise
2022-05-27 00:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Holding Firm as US Dollar Undermined by Fed Policy Risks. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-05-30 05:00:00
Gold Prices May Rise as US Recession Fears Cool the Fed’s Interest Rate Outlook
2022-05-29 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: US Dollar Weakness Supports GBP/USD Recovery
2022-05-30 10:30:00
Sterling Price Outlook: GBP Frailties Remain Despite New Windfall Tax
2022-05-27 11:10:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Have Range Trade Opportunities as Momentum Stalls. Will the USD/JPY Trend Resume?
2022-05-30 00:30:00
Hang Seng Index Soars on Alibaba and Baidu Boosting Tech Outlook and Turns Risk-on
2022-05-27 05:00:00
More View more
Euro Latest – EUR/USD Nudges Higher as German Inflation Continues to Soar



Nick Cawley, Strategist

EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • German inflation y/y hits a multi-decade high of 7.9%.
  • EUR/USD eyes resistance around 1.0800.

German price pressures today hit a fresh multi-decade high with annual inflation hitting 7.9%, while monthly inflation rose by 0.9%. Both figures beat market expectations by a margin. On a harmonized basis, German inflation hit 8.7% in May. This latest reading will give the ECB a further headache as the central bank looks to quash inflation via higher interest rates while leaving monetary policy loose enough to let the economy grow.



Earlier today, the European Central Bank’s chief economist Philip Lane pushed back against recent calls for 50 basis point interest hikes by various central bank members, saying the ECB should hike by 25bp clips in July and September, moving the benchmark rate out of negative territory in Q3.

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

EUR/USD is back at levels last seen nearly five weeks ago on a combination of a strong Euro and a weak US dollar. While ECB rate hike expectations have been growing in the past few weeks, over in the US interest rate expectations have been falling as markets price out some of the more hawkish calls. This has led to the Bund/UST 10-year yield spread to narrow, boosting EUR/USD. The daily chart shows a clean break above the 50-day simple moving average, allowing the pair to set up for a re-test of the 1.0800 area.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart May 30, 2022



Retail trader data show 60.52% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.53 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 1.03% higher than yesterday and 11.34% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.75% higher than yesterday and 21.82% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

