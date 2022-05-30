British Pound Forecast: US Dollar Weakness Supports GBP/USD Recovery

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Holding Firm as US Dollar Undermined by Fed Policy Risks. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-05-30 05:00:00
Euro Week Ahead: EUR/USD Rebound in Focus, but Total Reversal Seems Unlikely
2022-05-29 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Holding Firm as US Dollar Undermined by Fed Policy Risks. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-05-30 05:00:00
Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips
2022-05-29 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stock Reversal Levels
2022-05-28 12:00:00
Dow Jones Soars, Wall Street Aims for Best Week Since March. ASX 200, Hang Seng May Rise
2022-05-27 00:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Holding Firm as US Dollar Undermined by Fed Policy Risks. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-05-30 05:00:00
Gold Prices May Rise as US Recession Fears Cool the Fed’s Interest Rate Outlook
2022-05-29 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: US Dollar Weakness Supports GBP/USD Recovery
2022-05-30 10:30:00
Sterling Price Outlook: GBP Frailties Remain Despite New Windfall Tax
2022-05-27 11:10:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Have Range Trade Opportunities as Momentum Stalls. Will the USD/JPY Trend Resume?
2022-05-30 00:30:00
Hang Seng Index Soars on Alibaba and Baidu Boosting Tech Outlook and Turns Risk-on
2022-05-27 05:00:00
More View more
British Pound Forecast: US Dollar Weakness Supports GBP/USD Recovery

British Pound Forecast: US Dollar Weakness Supports GBP/USD Recovery

Nick Cawley, Strategist

GBP/USD - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • US dollar weakness gives GBP/USD a reprieve.
  • Calls for a vote of no confidence in PM Johnson grow louder.

The US dollar is trading sideways today, not helped by the Memorial Day holiday in the US, leaving GBP/USD listless in early turnover. With US markets closed, and with no UK economic data on the slate, today’s session will likely see little volatility or price action. The UK is also nearing a four-day weekend with the Queen’s Platinum Celebrations commencing this Thursday, leaving the pair vulnerable to US dollar drivers at the end of the week, especially Friday’s US non-farm payroll report.

For all market-moving economic data and events, refer to the DailyFX calendar

The latest US Commodity and Futures Report, CoT, shows that traders and speculators have trimmed their US dollar long positions by around USD2 billion in the week ending May 24. The US dollar basket (DXY) printed a fresh one-month low earlier in today’s session and opened below its 50-day simple moving average for the first time in over three months.

Getting Started with Moving Averages

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Daily Price Chart - May 30, 2022

British Pound Forecast: US Dollar Weakness Supports GBP/USD Recovery

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains under pressure after last week’s party gate report. The calls for a vote of no confidence in the PM continue to grow louder with a reported 34 Tory MPs now openly questioning Boris Johnson’s position. If the total number of letters of no confidence in the PM sent to the 1922 committee reaches 54, then a vote on the Prime Ministers’ future will be held. A vote of no confidence in the PM will add a dose of volatility to Sterling and temper any further short-term strength.

Cable’s pullback from the May 13 low (1.2156) has been impressive and has quashed market talk that the pair may test 1.2000. The two daily red candles made in the last two weeks have been negated quickly and the pair may soon test the 50-day simple moving average that currently sits at 1.2685.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart - May 30, 2022

British Pound Forecast: US Dollar Weakness Supports GBP/USD Recovery

Retail trader data show 67.44% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.07 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 1.13% higher than yesterday and 7.83% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.04% higher than yesterday and 19.77% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Price Outlook: GDP, Oil and BoC Rate Hike buoys CAD
USD/CAD Price Outlook: GDP, Oil and BoC Rate Hike buoys CAD
2022-05-30 08:10:00
Nasdaq 100 Futures Extend Gains as Fed’s Favorite Inflation Gauge Cools to 4.9%
Nasdaq 100 Futures Extend Gains as Fed’s Favorite Inflation Gauge Cools to 4.9%
2022-05-27 13:00:00
How To Use Twitter For Traders
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-05-27 12:30:00
Sterling Price Outlook: GBP Frailties Remain Despite New Windfall Tax
Sterling Price Outlook: GBP Frailties Remain Despite New Windfall Tax
2022-05-27 11:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish