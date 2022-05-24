News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Technical Price Outlook: Euro Rally at Risk into Resistance
2022-05-24 15:30:00
EUR/USD Volatility Ahead: Key Data, Ukraine War, Biden Quad Summit
2022-05-24 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Over Crypto
2022-05-24 15:30:00
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-05-24 11:00:00
Wall Street
News
S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq 100 Rebound, but Outlook Remains Precarious, US PMIs Eyed
2022-05-23 20:45:00
Strategy Webinar: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold Technicals
2022-05-23 15:30:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: Real Yields, Weaker USD and Safe Haven Appeal Drive XAU/USD Higher
2022-05-24 08:00:00
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Price Rebound at Make-or-Break Hurdle
2022-05-23 18:30:00
GBP/USD
News
Shocking UK PMI Sends the Pound Spiraling: EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD
2022-05-24 09:42:00
Strategy Webinar: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold Technicals
2022-05-23 15:30:00
USD/JPY
News
Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Plunge Threatens Larger Correction
2022-05-24 18:15:00
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-05-24 13:00:00
USD Risk: Long Euro & Yuan | tastytrade clips

USD Risk: Long Euro & Yuan | tastytrade clips

Research, Research Team

Chris and Victor touch on this week's USD event risks and how the ECB's new Hawkish tone and China's bullishness on the Yuan may change the tides on USD's sentiment.

00:00 USD Risks

00:36 Euro's Bull Run

01:34 USD Fundamental Analysis

02:17 Yuan As Risk Indicator

03:00 USD Setback

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

2022-05-24 14:30:00
2022-05-24 11:00:00
2022-05-24 09:42:00
2022-05-24 08:30:00
