News
EUR/USD Volatility Ahead: Key Data, Ukraine War, Biden Quad Summit
2022-05-24 06:30:00
2022-05-24 06:30:00
US Dollar Extends Reversal Despite Fed Outlook, S&P 500 Rebounds in Thin Liquidity
2022-05-24 03:30:00
2022-05-24 03:30:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Resilient Despite Reversal Signal as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
2022-05-24 03:30:00
Crude Oil Bumps Up as US Dollar Sinks on Yield Slip Ahead of Quad Meetings in Tokyo
2022-05-23 05:00:00
News
S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq 100 Rebound, but Outlook Remains Precarious, US PMIs Eyed
2022-05-23 20:45:00
Strategy Webinar: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold Technicals
2022-05-23 15:30:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Real Yields, Weaker USD and Safe Haven Appeal Drive XAU/USD Higher
2022-05-24 08:00:00
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Price Rebound at Make-or-Break Hurdle
2022-05-23 18:30:00
News
Strategy Webinar: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold Technicals
2022-05-23 15:30:00
Cable (GBP/USD) Price Outlook: Levels to Watch for Continued Dollar Weakness
2022-05-23 11:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Range Break Against US Dollar Could Echo for AUD. Where to for JPY?
2022-05-24 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Head Lower if US Yields Continue to Retreat
2022-05-20 15:05:00
EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Outlook: Euro Maintains Bid on Mixed Euro Zone PMI

EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Outlook: Euro Maintains Bid on Mixed Euro Zone PMI

Justin McQueen, Strategist

EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Analysis and Talking Points

  • Mixed Euro Zone PMI Amid Robust Services Sector
  • ECB Rate Hike Chatter Underpins the Euro
  • EUR/GBP Eying YTD Peak on Weak UK Services PMI

Main Point: Overall a relatively mixed set of flash Euro Zone PMI figures with the majority missing expectations. However, growth remained robust amid support from the services sector, while weakness appears concentrated in the manufacturing sector. As it stands, the PMI data signals Q2 growth at a modest 0.6%, although momentum is likely to slow as the cost of living squeeze weighs on the services sector, meanwhile spillover risks from a soft manufacturing sector is also a concern.

Eurozone PMI Signals Robust Growth Despite Slowing Momentum

EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Outlook: Euro Maintains Bid on Mixed Euro Zone PMI

Market Reaction: In reaction to the mixed set of PMI figures, the Euro is relatively unchanged as the single currency maintains a foothold above the 1.07 handle. Two catalysts have remained a key driver for the Euro’s strength. Firstly, ECB President Lagarde had near enough pre-committed to an exit of negative interest rate policy by the end of Q3. While talk of the US potentially mulling a rollback of China tariffs to ease inflationary pressures had also benefitted the Euro. Elsewhere, EUR/GBP is eying a return to the YTD high of 0.8619 after a shocking UK services PMI.

EUR/GBP Chart: Daily Time Frame

EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Outlook: Euro Maintains Bid on Mixed Euro Zone PMI

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

