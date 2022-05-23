News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Extends Last Week’s Upside, Lagarde and China
2022-05-23 07:23:00
EUR/USD Latest – Ranging Ahead of Next Week’s US Data and FOMC Minutes
2022-05-20 10:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Bumps Up as US Dollar Sinks on Yield Slip Ahead of Quad Meetings in Tokyo
2022-05-23 05:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast Relegated to Volatile Range Until Either 115 or 100 Breaks
2022-05-21 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Seven-Week Slide Eyes Support
2022-05-20 14:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-05-20 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental Euro Forecast: Shifting ECB Hike Odds Prove Supportive
2022-05-22 19:30:00
Gold Price Rebound May Fail as Top Central Bankers Sound Off
2022-05-22 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Rallies on Positive UK Data, US Dollar Weakness
2022-05-20 16:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-19 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Head Lower if US Yields Continue to Retreat
2022-05-20 15:05:00
Swiss Franc Boost Continues After Hawkish Turn from SNB While US Dollar Sinks
2022-05-20 05:00:00
More View more
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Extends Last Week’s Upside, Lagarde and China

Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Extends Last Week’s Upside, Lagarde and China

Warren Venketas, Analyst

EUR/USD ANALYSIS

  • ECB gives support to Euro.
  • China aids dollar weakness.
Advertisement

EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Euro climbed in early trading on Monday after the ECB’s President Christine Lagarde announce med that “July is the likely lift-off date for ECB rates”. Recent concerns by ECB officials around Euro stability have added to EUR strength because a weaker Euro can exacerbate the already rampant inflation.

Money markets are becoming increasingly hawkish in their pricing of ECB rate hikes which is up almost 10bps to 105bps for 2022 since last week (see table below):

ECB INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

ECB rate probabilities

Source: Refinitiv

From the U.S. dollar perspective, a reduction in China’s lockdowns in Shanghai have taken away support for the greenback along with markets view on an exhaustive rally on the back of an aggressive Fed. We look forward to the week ahead which is dominated by US events however there are several ECB speeches scattered throughout.

eurusd economic calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

eurusd daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

EUR/USD price action now looks to retest the 1.0600 psychological level since early May. I will be looking for a definitive candle close above this level before looking at additional Euro gains. We must remember that the Eurozone is in a poor growth environment and could be aggravated by the Russia/Ukraine war along with the proposed Russian oil embargo. The bearish trend could easily return but for now we are seeing some respite for the Euro however I do favor dollar strength over the Euro medium/long-term.

Resistance levels:

  • 100-day EMA (yellow)
  • 50-day EMA (blue)

Support levels:

  • 1.0600
  • 20-day EMA (purple)
  • 1.0400

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BULLISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on EUR/USD, with 68% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, recent changes in long and short positioning result in an upside bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Rallies on Positive UK Data, US Dollar Weakness
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Rallies on Positive UK Data, US Dollar Weakness
2022-05-20 16:00:00
S&P500: When To Buy The Dip | tastytrade clips
S&P500: When To Buy The Dip | tastytrade clips
2022-05-20 15:00:00
FTSE 100, DAX 40 Rallying Back After a Bruising Week
FTSE 100, DAX 40 Rallying Back After a Bruising Week
2022-05-20 12:40:00
EUR/USD Latest – Ranging Ahead of Next Week’s US Data and FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD Latest – Ranging Ahead of Next Week’s US Data and FOMC Minutes
2022-05-20 10:20:00
Advertisement

Rates

EU Stocks 50
EUR/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR