EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Latest – Ranging Ahead of Next Week's US Data and FOMC Minutes
2022-05-20 10:20:00
Rising Rates and Volatility are Features, Not Bugs: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-05-20 08:00:00
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: WTI Leaves Behind Bearish Warning Sign, More Pain Next?
2022-05-19 03:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Two-Way Action Continues - What's Next?
2022-05-18 18:07:00
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Seven-Week Slide Eyes Support
2022-05-20 14:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-05-20 01:00:00
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Rises on Lower Yields, Softer USD and Recession Risks
2022-05-20 08:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Soars as Dollar Falls, Key Technical Obstacles Remain
2022-05-20 03:30:00
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-19 20:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Rebounds, But USD/JPY Might Be Carving Out a Top
2022-05-18 19:30:00
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Head Lower if US Yields Continue to Retreat
2022-05-20 15:05:00
Swiss Franc Boost Continues After Hawkish Turn from SNB While US Dollar Sinks
2022-05-20 05:00:00
S&P500: When To Buy The Dip | tastytrade clips

Research, Research Team

Victor Chris and special guest Brent Kochuba talk over options flow for the S&P500, key macro-economic factors behind equities' continued fall, and the likelihood of a bull run in summer 2022.

00:00 S&P500 Option Flows

01:16 Options Contracts to Call Bottom

02:18 The Fed's Role in Rallies

03:28 China's Role in Inflation

04:18 The Fed's Next Moves

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

