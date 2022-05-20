S&P500: When To Buy The Dip | tastytrade clips
Victor Chris and special guest Brent Kochuba talk over options flow for the S&P500, key macro-economic factors behind equities' continued fall, and the likelihood of a bull run in summer 2022.
00:00 S&P500 Option Flows
01:16 Options Contracts to Call Bottom
02:18 The Fed's Role in Rallies
03:28 China's Role in Inflation
04:18 The Fed's Next Moves
