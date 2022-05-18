Fed v China: Who Controls Inflation? | tastytrade clips

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Rebounds, But USD/JPY Might Be Carving Out a Top
2022-05-18 19:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2022-05-18 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Two-Way Action Continues - What's Next?
2022-05-18 18:07:00
Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips
2022-05-17 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Soars as Tech Shares Make Comeback. Is This Another Dead Cat Bounce?
2022-05-17 21:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Stocks Stall Recovery as Traders Lack Faith in Market
2022-05-16 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-18 14:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Bear Market Bounce? XAU/USD Levels
2022-05-17 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Rebounds, But USD/JPY Might Be Carving Out a Top
2022-05-18 19:30:00
British Pound Sinks as Traders Pare BoE Rate Hike Bets, GBP/USD Dances on Support
2022-05-18 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Rebounds, But USD/JPY Might Be Carving Out a Top
2022-05-18 19:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2022-05-18 14:30:00
More View more
Fed v China: Who Controls Inflation? | tastytrade clips

Fed v China: Who Controls Inflation? | tastytrade clips

Research, Research Team

Chris and Victor bring on a special guest, Dan Ives, who's been an analyst in the tech equities space for over 20 years. Dan explores his experiences in past downturns, his fears regarding China's lockdowns and the global supply chain, and the future of tech stocks.

00:00 What Is The Future of QE?

01:09 The Last Tech Bubble

02:00 China's Lockdowns Are a Concern

02:41 The Future of Tech Stocks

03:24 The Rise of Retail

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Remains Rangebound as Canadian CPI Data Comes in Hot
USD/CAD Remains Rangebound as Canadian CPI Data Comes in Hot
2022-05-18 13:00:00
SA40 Index Price Forecast Ahead of the SARB Rate Decision
SA40 Index Price Forecast Ahead of the SARB Rate Decision
2022-05-18 13:00:00
EUR/USD Latest – Support at 1.05 Back in Focus, ECB Rate Hike Talk
EUR/USD Latest – Support at 1.05 Back in Focus, ECB Rate Hike Talk
2022-05-18 11:30:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Rates and Growth Differentials Take a Back Seat for now
USD/JPY Outlook: Rates and Growth Differentials Take a Back Seat for now
2022-05-18 09:30:00
Advertisement