Fed v China: Who Controls Inflation? | tastytrade clips
Chris and Victor bring on a special guest, Dan Ives, who's been an analyst in the tech equities space for over 20 years. Dan explores his experiences in past downturns, his fears regarding China's lockdowns and the global supply chain, and the future of tech stocks.
00:00 What Is The Future of QE?
01:09 The Last Tech Bubble
02:00 China's Lockdowns Are a Concern
02:41 The Future of Tech Stocks
03:24 The Rise of Retail
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.