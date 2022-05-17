News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Technical Analysis: DXY, EUR/USD Reversing After Sentiment Extremes
2022-05-17 14:00:00
April Retail Sales Grow 0.9% as Consumers Defy Inflation and Keep Spending
2022-05-17 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Buffet's Long Oil | tastytrade clips
2022-05-17 17:00:00
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-05-17 08:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Stocks Stall Recovery as Traders Lack Faith in Market
2022-05-16 21:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-05-14 08:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Bear Market Bounce? XAU/USD Levels
2022-05-17 16:30:00
Gold Price Update – XAU/USD Rally Struggling to Find Traction
2022-05-17 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Notches Best Day Since October 2020, GBP/USD Blasts Through Resistance
2022-05-17 17:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Breaking News: Positive Employment Data Nourishes Sterling Recovery
2022-05-17 06:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weighing S&P 500, EURUSD and USDJPY Reversal Commitment
2022-05-17 02:00:00
US Dollar Strength Has Been Blowing in the Yuan After CNY/JPY Hit Record Highs
2022-05-17 00:30:00
More View more
Buffet's Long Oil | tastytrade clips

Buffet's Long Oil | tastytrade clips

Research, Research Team

Warren Buffet is long oil, but what does technical analysis say? Chris Vecchio and Victor Jones break down technicals and fundamentals in crude oil.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Notches Best Day Since October 2020, GBP/USD Blasts Through Resistance
British Pound Notches Best Day Since October 2020, GBP/USD Blasts Through Resistance
2022-05-17 17:35:00
April Retail Sales Grow 0.9% as Consumers Defy Inflation and Keep Spending
April Retail Sales Grow 0.9% as Consumers Defy Inflation and Keep Spending
2022-05-17 13:00:00
FTSE, DAX Benefit from Optimism Around the Easing of Chinese Lockdowns
FTSE, DAX Benefit from Optimism Around the Easing of Chinese Lockdowns
2022-05-17 11:10:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Back Above 0.70 Post-RBA Meeting Minutes
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Back Above 0.70 Post-RBA Meeting Minutes
2022-05-17 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude