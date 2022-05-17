News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Euro Pauses as Markets Take Stock Ahead of Fed Chair Powell. Will EUR/USD See New Lows?
2022-05-17 05:00:00
Weighing S&P 500, EURUSD and USDJPY Reversal Commitment
2022-05-17 02:00:00
News
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-05-17 08:30:00
Euro Pauses as Markets Take Stock Ahead of Fed Chair Powell. Will EUR/USD See New Lows?
2022-05-17 05:00:00
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Stocks Stall Recovery as Traders Lack Faith in Market
2022-05-16 21:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-05-14 08:00:00
News
Gold Price Update – XAU/USD Rally Struggling to Find Traction
2022-05-17 08:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Fundamentals, Technicals Still Bearish - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-05-16 20:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Breaking News: Positive Employment Data Nourishes Sterling Recovery
2022-05-17 06:30:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Gold Technicals
2022-05-16 18:30:00
News
Weighing S&P 500, EURUSD and USDJPY Reversal Commitment
2022-05-17 02:00:00
US Dollar Strength Has Been Blowing in the Yuan After CNY/JPY Hit Record Highs
2022-05-17 00:30:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Back Above 0.70 Post-RBA Meeting Minutes

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Back Above 0.70 Post-RBA Meeting Minutes

Warren Venketas, Analyst

AUD/USD OUTLOOK

  • Hawkish RBA Meeting Minutes.
  • China’s COVID standing improves.
  • Bullish IG client sentiment.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Australian dollar gathered momentum in early trading this morning after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) released its meeting minutes highlighting the need for more aggressive tightening measures. The possibility of a 40bps rate hike was argued within the current climate of rising inflation, tight labor market and relatively low interest rates. For the period ending in December 2022, money markets are pricing in hikes cumulative to 251bps which trumps even the Fed’s 191bps at this point. Any dovish disappointments from the RBA could significantly hinder the AUD against the USD.

RBA INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

reserve bank of australia interest rate probabilities

Source: Refinitiv

The U.S. dollar also lost traction after the COVID-19 situation in China recovered, further supporting the commodity linked AUD. On the economic calendar, U.S. retail sales along with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech dominates headlines which may hamper today’s initial gains.

AUD/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

aud/usd economic calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

audusd daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

As mentioned in my previous AUD/USD analysis, the bullish divergence occurrence has come to fruition. Price action now holds above the psychological 0.7000 level but may not be the reversal many bulls are waiting for. Caution should be observed during this period as fundamentals remain uncertain.

Key resistance levels:

  • 0.7100
  • 20-day EMA (purple)

Key support levels:

  • 0.7000

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BULLISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on AUD/USD, with 70% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, recent changes in long and short positioning results in an upside bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

