Consumer Sentiment Sinks as High Inflation Dents Faith in Economy, S&P 500 Holds Gains

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EURUSD Continues its Decline Ahead of EU CPI Next Week
2022-05-13 11:15:00
Dollar Posts Opposing Breaks with EURUSD and USDJPY, S&P 500 Tip Toes Among Bears
2022-05-13 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Uncertainty Around EU Oil Ban While COVID-19 Cases Fall in Shanghai
2022-05-12 08:00:00
Crude Oil Lifted as US CPI Remains Stubbornly High and Risk Aversion Hits Equities
2022-05-12 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Flirts with Bear Market as Wall Street Generals Get Picked Off One by One
2022-05-12 21:40:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Crumble as US Inflation Comes Hotter Than Expected
2022-05-11 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breaks Lower, Will it Hold Before the Weekend Starts?
2022-05-13 03:30:00
Gold Prices Saddled by Higher Real Yields, Strong US Dollar, Downside Breakout Eyed
2022-05-12 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-05-13 13:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Brexit Protocols and Weak Growth, a Prelude to Next Week’s UK Data
2022-05-13 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Rolling Over, Towards Test of Support
2022-05-13 13:15:00
Dollar Posts Opposing Breaks with EURUSD and USDJPY, S&P 500 Tip Toes Among Bears
2022-05-13 02:00:00
More View more
Consumer Sentiment Sinks as High Inflation Dents Faith in Economy, S&P 500 Holds Gains

Consumer Sentiment Sinks as High Inflation Dents Faith in Economy, S&P 500 Holds Gains

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

CONSUMER SENTIMENT KEY POINTS:

  • May consumer sentiment falls to 59.1, its lowest level since August 2011
  • Soaring consumer prices undermines confidence in the U.S. economy
  • S&P 500 extends gains despite disappointing sentiment data, but the move is likely technical rather than related to University of Michigan survey

Most Read: Euro Continues its Decline Against the U.S. Dollar Ahead of EU CPI Next Week

After a short-lived rebound in April, a popular gauge of U.S. consumer sentiment worsened sharply in early May, reaching its lowest level since August 2011, undermined by mounting inflationary pressures. In recent months, inflation, running at the fastest pace in four decades, has been the main source of consternation for most Americans, who have seen their personal finances deteriorate as the rising cost of living had cut into real incomes, stretching household budgets thin.

According to preliminary results from the University of Michigan, its May consumer sentiment index fell to 59.1 at mid-month from 65.7 in April. The median forecast of economists in a Bloomberg News poll called for a more modest decline to 63.

Digging deeper into the survey results, the current economic conditions indicator registered its worst reading since 2013, plunging to 63.6 from 69.4 on worries that wages will not keep up with inflation. Meanwhile, the expectations index fell to 56.3 from 62.5 despite the strong labor market. When it comes to inflation expectations, the one-year gauge remained at 5.4%, while the five-year outlook stayed anchored at 3%, a sign that American still believe that the Fed will manage to control inflation in the long run.

Consumer Sentiment Sinks as High Inflation Dents Faith in Economy, S&amp;P 500 Holds Gains

Source: University of Michigan

The depressed sentiment is cause for concern considering that household consumption accounts for approximately 70% of U.S. GDP. While recent data has shown that Americans do not always act as they feel, it remains important to monitor consumer mood, as any pullback in spending as a result of falling confidence can spell trouble for the economic outlook and raise fears that the economy is headed for a hard landing amid steadily rising interest rates.

The worse-than-expected University of Michigan sentiment survey failed to trigger a negative reaction in risk assets. In fact, the S&P 500 was able to extend gains after the data crossed the wires, but the move is more of a technical bounce after the equity index has reached extremely oversold levels in recent days. Looking ahead, with economic data consistently disappointing, concerns that the Fed is tightening monetary policy into a slowdown and sentiment deteriorating, U.S. stocks will struggle to sustain gains amid waning risk appetite. For this reason, we shouldn’t be surprised if traders continue to fade any rallies.

S&P 500 FIVE MINUTE CHART

S&P 500 technical chart

Source: TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Remains at the Behest of China
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Remains at the Behest of China
2022-05-13 12:24:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EURUSD Continues its Decline Ahead of EU CPI Next Week
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EURUSD Continues its Decline Ahead of EU CPI Next Week
2022-05-13 11:15:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Brexit Protocols and Weak Growth, a Prelude to Next Week’s UK Data
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Brexit Protocols and Weak Growth, a Prelude to Next Week’s UK Data
2022-05-13 09:30:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Tracking Risk Sentiment, Risks Remain
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Tracking Risk Sentiment, Risks Remain
2022-05-13 08:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed